Scottish Association welcomes two new life members

THE Lower Clarence Scottish Association has welcomed two new life members to their ranks, with Senior Chieftain Roger McLean and Junior Chieftain Ross McPherson conferred the honour at the 2018 AGM.

Mr McLean has filled the role of Chief Band Steward for many years and was elected to the position of Senior Chieftain in 2009, while Mr McPherson was pivotal in the introduction and development of the Highland sports as part of the Highland Gathering's schedule and has been running the sports since their inception. In 2014 he took over from Graham Anderson as Junior Chieftain and has served in that position for the past five years.

With the pair's strong Scottish roots, it was Mr McLean's family history that led to his interest in joining the association close to 20 years ago.

"I had a family holiday to Scotland in the 1980s and we were in Oban and down on the wharves and heard an old Scot with a kilt saying the last boat to the Duart Castle, the home of the McLean's was boarding, so we decided to get on and went out there," he said.

"There was a special book for McLean's and we lived on Oban Ln so we signed the book, and we'd have to be the only McLeans from Maclean on Oban Ln."

Mr McPherson's first memories of the Highland Gathering was of carrying the flags ahead of the pipe bands down the main street of Maclean some 60 years ago, and with his mother from the Wallace clan and his father the McPhersons, he was always destined to be a regular of the festival.

"It's a great organisation to be with, I'm really proud to be a life member," he said.

"I was involved in the association around 14 years ago, and it's been special to help get the sports going as part of the Highland Gathering.

"It's a great association to be a part of, and hopefully it will continue. We're getting younger people into it now, but it's really good to be involved with them."