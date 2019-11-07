Lower Clarence SES units need your help this storm season

READY FOR ACTION: Lower Clarence SES units will be holding a family fun day on Sunday to show the public what they're about and hopefully gain some new recruits.

WITH storm season fast approaching, Lower Clarence SES units have put the call out to help find more volunteers help boost their ranks and ensure they can respond to whatever nature throws at them.

To help the public better understand what the State Emergency Service is all about, SES units from Maclean and Yamba, sponsored by the Lions Club of Maclean, will host a free family barbecue at McLachlan Park on Sunday.

The day will feature demonstrations of some of the things the SES get involved in, with participants able to jump in and join flood boat crews as they show off their rescue techniques and watch as SES road crash crews disassemble a car with their cutting gear.

SHARP SKILLS: Maclean and Yamba SES flood boat crews training on the Clarence River. Contributed

Maclean SES Unit deputy commander Steve Walton said the service was always looking for volunteers to assist the community during storms and floods.

"We are coming into storm season and we do get big storms around here,” he said.

"While they don't happen all the time, we need people ready to go when they do come, the last big storm that came through Maclean (January, 2018) we had 100 calls for help in 30 minutes.

"It's a great opportunity for our young people, particularly those who are seniors in high school as the training can give them some qualifications that would put them in good stead for their future careers.

"People don't have to come in for the meetings every Tuesday night, there's different avenues of entry. We have spontaneous volunteers who can turn up when there's a storm or flood event.

"There's also the opportunity for people to come in and can do a bit more training and get involved in the technical stuff, such as flood boat command or road crash rescue.”

Mr Walton said the family fun day was a great opportunity to learn about the SES.

SES mascot Paddy Platypus will be there and other activities for kids are planned.

The day will kick off at 10.30am at McLachlan Park in Maclean.