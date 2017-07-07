Lower Clarence son on tenterhooks at Knights

RUGBY LEAGUE: Embattled Newcastle Knights coach and former Lower Clarence boy Nathan Brown has dismissed rumours his job at the Knights is hanging by a thread.

Brown came under fire this week from Newcastle Knights chairman Brian McGuigan after the NRL cellar-dweller's demoralising 33-12 loss to Wests Tigers in the battle for the wooden spoon.

He said Brown was "the man that's got to carry the can” and suggested the coach's position might be reviewed if results did not improve before the season ends.

"It's just not good enough,” McGuigan told Fairfax Media. "The community expects better.”

But Brown shrugged off the comments in a mid-week press conference, explaining he had the full support of "the right people” in the club.

"I know that I've got support from the right people,” Brown said. "People who've been in rugby league for a long, long time that understand what it takes to build a rugby league club.

"I suppose we inherited the situation that we're in, and we've chosen a path of younger players to start with. We now have money to spend, which we didn't have this time last year for this year, which was always part of our plan, which gives us our best long-term shot at putting a team out there for the town to support.”

Brown took over at the helm of the Newcastle side at the end of 2015 after former coach Rick Stone was sacked mid-season and has another year left on his contract.

With an eye squared on the future and rebuilding the club, he has worked alongside CEO Matt Gidley and board member John Quayle to bring their plan to fruition.

"Look, we've got a plan in place that Quayley, the board, myself, Gids, (football manager) Darren Mooney, we put in place when we first took over 18 months ago,” he said.

"It's a good plan. Along the way there'll be some bumps, but it's a plan that gives us our best long-term shot, and we'll stick to it.”

Newcastle currently sits in last place, two wins behind the Tigers.