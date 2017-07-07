22°
News

Lower Clarence son on tenterhooks at Knights

Matthew Elkerton
| 7th Jul 2017 4:00 AM
Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown during a press conference.
Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown during a press conference. AAP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Embattled Newcastle Knights coach and former Lower Clarence boy Nathan Brown has dismissed rumours his job at the Knights is hanging by a thread.

Brown came under fire this week from Newcastle Knights chairman Brian McGuigan after the NRL cellar-dweller's demoralising 33-12 loss to Wests Tigers in the battle for the wooden spoon.

He said Brown was "the man that's got to carry the can” and suggested the coach's position might be reviewed if results did not improve before the season ends.

"It's just not good enough,” McGuigan told Fairfax Media. "The community expects better.”

But Brown shrugged off the comments in a mid-week press conference, explaining he had the full support of "the right people” in the club.

"I know that I've got support from the right people,” Brown said. "People who've been in rugby league for a long, long time that understand what it takes to build a rugby league club.

"I suppose we inherited the situation that we're in, and we've chosen a path of younger players to start with. We now have money to spend, which we didn't have this time last year for this year, which was always part of our plan, which gives us our best long-term shot at putting a team out there for the town to support.”

Brown took over at the helm of the Newcastle side at the end of 2015 after former coach Rick Stone was sacked mid-season and has another year left on his contract.

With an eye squared on the future and rebuilding the club, he has worked alongside CEO Matt Gidley and board member John Quayle to bring their plan to fruition.

"Look, we've got a plan in place that Quayley, the board, myself, Gids, (football manager) Darren Mooney, we put in place when we first took over 18 months ago,” he said.

"It's a good plan. Along the way there'll be some bumps, but it's a plan that gives us our best long-term shot, and we'll stick to it.”

Newcastle currently sits in last place, two wins behind the Tigers.

Grafton Daily Examiner
New plans get the red light

New plans get the red light

YAMBA residents are up in arms after hearing a development application for a new service station includes a proposal for traffic lights

Diamonds shine for Grafton juniors

STAR POWER: Australian Diamonds players Gretel Tippett (centre) and Kim Ravaillion with Grafton juniors at the Bacon Street netball courts.

Tippett and Ravaillion bring clinic to Bacon Street netball courts.

#6: Thompson books place in history

Jockey Robert Thompson holds up four fingers for his fourth Ramornie win - this year about favourite Big Money. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

The DEX counts down the July Carnival's top 20 moments of all time.

BEHIND THE DESK: Our take on Bernard Tomic

Australia's Bernard Tomic looks on during his Men's Singles Match against Germany's Mischa Zverev on day two at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Moose and Potts take on the big issues in sport

Local Partners

Fascinating fashions turn heads on Westlawn Day

Charles Doggett became the star of the Black and Gold Fashions on the Field by accident on a successful start to the July Carnival

Arts festival packed with entertainment

BURSTING WITH TALENT: Robyn Tychsen and Julie Mckenzie look over some of the artwork coming in as they set up the fine art display for the Clarence River Arts Festival this weekend.

Clarence River Arts Festival opens this Friday

10 things to do this week in the Clarence Valley

ALL DRESSED UP: Emma Binns (centre) poses for the crowd as she is judged one of the finalists on the Fashion on the Field on Grafton Cup Day last year. You could be apart of the 2017 Grafton Shoppingword Fashions on the Field on Grafton Cup Day and be in the running for Lady of the Carnival on South Grafton Cup Day.

Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

What's on this July Racing Carnival

With their specially made hats, connections of the 2016 Grafton Cup winner Rednav pose with trainer Sally Taylor.

Check out what's happening on and off the track this year

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Singer back on the Wide Open Road

TRAVELLIN' MAN: Don't miss Mick Daley at the Pelican Playhouse on Friday night.

Pelican Playhouse to showcase Mick Daley on Friday night

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!