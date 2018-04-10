Lower Clarence sport legend to be farewelled

LOWER Clarence sporting groups will mourn the passing of local identity Kay Smith.

Ms Smith's contribution since her arrival in the Lower Clarence in 1982 has been well recognised over the years, with her first foray into local sport joining the netball club as she played the sport.

Using her experience from administration in city netball, she set about to create a new level of professionalism for netball, and was instrumental in lobbying for new court surfaces and building the canteen through the sports council and state government grants.

She was president of Lower Clarence Netball Association for 20 years over two different stints, retiring after 16 years, but stepping back in when the position was unable to be filled, and was also a life member of the Lower Clarence club.

She was an avid supporter of the Lower Clarence Magpies, and held multiple committee positions including her favourite of canteen coordinator.

For her more than 30 years' work with the Magpies, she was also made a life member of the rugby league club.

She was involved in general sports administration, and was treasurer of the Lower Clarence Sports Council for many years.

She was recognised with numerous awards for her work, winning the Ernie Muller Award for her contribution to Lower Clarence sport in 2000, and awarded a national Australian Sports Award by then prime minister John Howard.

Son David Smith said she was an excellent sports administrator, which came from her and husband Ross's love of sport.

"They loved being involved and liked to get involved behind the scenes,” he said.

Her funeral will be held at the Maclean Lawn Cemetery Wednesday at 11am.