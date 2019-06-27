Lower Clarence stars holding their own on court

TENNIS: Lower Clarence Tennis Association stars Sammy Hayman, Mahala Hitchings and Nathan "Noodle" Hayman have been putting in stellar performances in Coffs Harbour and Lismore in recent weeks.

The most recent Junior Development Series (JDS) tennis tournament in Coffs Harbour was hotly contested by the Grafton trio with Sammy taking out the 14's girls while Nathan and Hitchings finished runner-up in their events.

The tournament featured players from as far as Forster to south-east Queensland with some of the best in the region in attendance.

Lismore's JDS North Coast tournament had more success from the group with Hitchings claiming the 10's girls singles and Nathan winning the 12's boys singles.

Team coach Alan Jurd was very pleased with their efforts competing against some very big clubs from the region and to have so many players coming through into finals calculations which is credit to all the players' hard work at training.

"We are providing as many kids on the tournament circuit now as some of the big centres with populations up over 50,000 which means the Lower Clarence Tennis Association is very active and strong in numbers with over 25 teams competing in our Monday and Tuesday night competitions, allowing the kids to pit their skills against the adults" Jurd said.

"Who knows we just might be looking at the next Ash Barty in that photo!" he said with a smile.”

The next event on the courts will be the Winter Sports Camp at the Maclean Tennis Complex from July 8 to 10.

Jurd welcomes new players to the sport and hopes to keep seeing talent emerging.

"We would love to see more kids, they can call me on 0416 016 775 for more information,” he said.