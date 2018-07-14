Lower Clarence takes over the track

GET ABOARD: Maclean Bowling Club's Donna Holden, secretary manager Mark Williams and Jessica Pick get ready for a big day at the Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup Day.

THE Maclean Bowling Club is a proud sponsor of Maclean Cup day, and not happy to bring the punters to the track by road, they offer a novel way of getting to the races - by boat.

The ferry trip up the river to the races is a long-time feature of the bowling club's sponsorship of the last day of the July Racing carnival and secretary manager Mark Williams said it was great value for the members.

"They get a hot breakfast, either in the club, or on the boat, drinks on the way up, entry into the course and a racebook, and a nice dinner back here after it's all finished,” he said.

Tickets sell out quickly for the day, and are $95 for the ferry trip, or $60 for the bus, and Mr Williams said it was something than involved the entire Lower Clarence.

"Last year we had 100 on the ferry plus a full bus,” he said. "But a lot of the other clubs and pubs will take buses as well.

"It is something that is embraced by the community. You look at the stands and it seems like nearly every person you see if from the Lower Clarence. It really is like they own the track on that day.”

Mr Williams said their ongoing sponsorship of the day was good way to get involved in the carnival and support the Clarence River Jockey Club.

"We also have the calcutta, which a fair few people from the board come down here and run, and it's great that they support us like we support them,” he said.

Gates open at 11am on Sunday for the Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup day. With live music and Grafton Shoppingworld Kids Fashion events as well as free children's entertainment, it is a great day for the family and punters alike.