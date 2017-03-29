Lower Clarence's big launch for small-scale show

TAKE THE PLUNGE: Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts member and 8x8 co-ordinator Suz Monin with one of the many exhibits that were entered in the 8x8 Art Exhibition.

THE plunge festival will kick off in the Lower Clarence with the Lower Clarence Arts and Craft Association's 8x8 exhibition.

The presentation for the open section will take place at 6pm on Friday March 31 followed by a celebratory cocktail party.

The exhibition will continue on show for the duration of the festival until April 28 at Ferry Park Gallery, Maclean.

The theme for this year's exhibition was Messages and has been interpreted in over 170 ways by artists and creators from ages 1 to 90. So popular is the 8x8 there have been entries received from as far away as Melbourne, the Sunshine Coast and Newcastle.

Participants purchased an entry which included an 8 x 8 canvas and were asked to think outside the square while staying inside the perimeters of the canvas.

With a record number of entries, curators Penny Stuart and Suzanne Monin had to extend beyond the Community Arts Space into the main gallery at Ferry Park. The judges Lou Gumb for the open section and Allan and Evol King for the student sections had a difficult time choosing the prize winners.

The presentation for the student sections will take place at 2.30pm on Saturday April 1.

There is no cost for viewing this amazing and ever-growing exhibition. With the maximum sale price of $250 this is a perfect way to tuck a present or two away or to decorate a small corner of the home.