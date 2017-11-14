Lower gets new blood for battle with rivals

WANDERING TO GRAFTON: Wanderers seamer Adrian Boyd has been given the call-up to spearhead the LCCA representative attack at Ellem Oval on Sunday.

CRICKET: Lower Clarence Cricket Association's new representative captain Ben McMahon has big shoes to fill in the absence of opening batsman Nathan Ensbey but he said the mission is still the same when his side meets Clarence River at Ellem Oval this Sunday.

"We just have to play to our full potential and hopefully blow Grafton off the field,” he said.

It will be a new-look LCCA side, with three players ready to make their representative debuts alongside another strong Harwood contingent.

Wanderers captain Joel Peterie will be joined in the side by opening bowler Adrian Boyd, who impressed selectors in his limited time on the field this season.

Boyd led the charge for Wanderers last season, taking 17 wickets in 11 matches and has started this season in similar vein with a three-wicket haul in the opening round of LCCA first grade against Iluka.

"It will be Boyd's representative debut for us and I have heard he is in some serious form,” McMahon said.

"These guys have been pushing for selection for a couple of years now, and we are excited to give them a go and see what they can do.”

After being pushed as a potential selection by club captain Brendan James only last week, selectors have given Iluka's 'Mr Reliable' Jason Allen his first representative cap as well.

The call-ups have come to replace Ensbey and Matt Farrell, who are both unavailable for the clash with work commitments.

"Nath will definitely come back into the side when he is available, so it will be good to have him back then,” McMahon said.

"We will lose opener Harry Nicholson in the new year when he makes the move to Canberra - so giving these guys a debut now is planning for when that happens.”

While the side was picked on Friday, McMahon admitted they would be stretched to fit in a training session before Sunday's North Coast Interdistrict Competition first round clash in Grafton.

"These guys are all rep level players, they have been playing the game for years, and they all know what their job is on the field,” he said.

"We have put together a strong side and we are quietly confident we can give the Clarence River boys a real run this weekend.”

LCCA TEAM: Harrison Nicholson (Harwood), Mark Ensbey (Harwood), Doug Harris (Harwood), Ben McMahon (c) (Harwood), Brandon Honeybrook (Harwood), Hayden McMahon (wk) (Harwood), Joel Peterie (Wanderers), Jarrad Moran (Maclean United), Jason Allen (Iluka), Hayden Ensbey (Harwood), Jacob McMahon (Harwood), Adrian Boyd (Wanderers).

REP CLASH: Clarence River Cricket Association v Lower Clarence Cricket Association at Ellem Oval at 10am, Sunday