LOWER GRADES: McKee firing with bat and ball

CAMEO MAN: Coutts Crossing all-rounder Matt McKee. Debrah Novak

CRCA CRICKET: Former Coutts Crossing third grade captain Matt McKee made a starring cameo appearance for the club as they racked up a third straight win and climbed to the top of the GDSC Second Grade ladder.

McKee ran through the Brothers Blue middle order with the ball, finding some purchase on the J.J. Lawrence turf wicket to finish with figures of four wickets for eight runs from four overs.

But it was with the bat that the avid golfer did the most damage, ressurecting the innings after Coutts found themselves in trouble at 4-22 thanks to a strong start from Brothers seamer Charles Chegwidden.

McKee punished the Brothers attack, finding the boundary eight times and clearing it once on his way to 56 not out.

McKee combined with an in-form Brayden Lollback (37 not out) to score a quickfire 86-run partnership as Coutts chased down Brothers 101-run total in 20 overs.

While one Brothers side might have fallen, the other second grade outfit stood mighty at Lower Fisher Oval as captain Brett Paxton led his Brothers Maroon to victory against Westlawn.

Paxton (4-24 off 8) was lethal with the ball as he ran through a weakened Westlawn middle order.

Josh Bender (20) was the lone standout for Westlawn as they were bowled out for 87 in the 29th over.

Paxton then led from the front alongside opening partner Josh Lollback, notching more than half the 91 needed for victory between them.

At Ulmarra Showground it was a destructive spell from Tucabia seamer Carl Deibert (4-24 off 8) which led his side to a crushing six-wicket victory over South Services.

Recent GDSC Easts import Samuel John, who was cleared only last week, made an immediate impact for his side, scoring a half century as they chased down Tucabia Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving's 141-run total in the 39th over.

SCOREBOARDS

CLARENCE RIVER CRICKET ASSOCIATION

GDSC SECOND GRADE

Round 4

Tuc-Cop B & S Kitchens 4/58 (RJ Gough 20; J Peady 2/22) def South Services Cricket Club 52 (CL Deibert 4/24, MD Benfield 2/6, RJ Gough 2/10)

Brothers Cricket Club Maroon 4/91 (B Paxton 36, J Lollback 21; JA Blanch 3/41) def Westlawn Cricket Club 8/87 (JT Bender 20; B Paxton 4/24, W Lentfer 2/18)

Coutts Crossing Cricket Club 4/108 (MR McKee 56*, BM Lollback 37*; CW Chegwidden 3/27) def Brothers Cricket Club Blue 101 (T McLaren 33, M Linley 30; MR McKee 4/8, A McLachlan 2/10)

GDSC Easts Cricket Club 6/142 (SJ John 54, J Martin 31, M Thiering 23; M Summers 2/9) def Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving 141 (BR Blanch 45, M Summers 42; M Thiering 3/15, A Wills 3/15, SJ John 2/11)

LADDER: 25 Coutts Crossing, 19 Tuc-Cop B&S Kitchens, 19 Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving, 19 Brothers Maroon, 15 GDSC Easts, 13 Westlawn, 3 South Services, 3 Brothers Blue

Topics:  clarence cricket clarence river cricket association crca lower grades matt mckee

Grafton Daily Examiner
