LOWER GRADES: Nelson's consecutive ton, Brothers double up

LOWER GRADES: Is he a man or a machine?

That was the question asked of GDSC Easts second grade opener Rhys Nelson after he hit a second consecutive century on the weekend to help his side to its fourth win from five matches.

Nelson punished the Westlawn attack with 11 fours and two maximums on his way to 102 and was part of a mammoth 144-run opening stand with captain Ryan Spies (69).

Nelson was the last batsman out as Easts finished on 5-239 from its 40 overs before its bowlers went to work to restrict Westlawn to 8-188 in reply.

Nelson was not the only centurion in the sixth round of the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League season, with Brothers Disco Marine captain Dan Moar giving his Grey Nichols Kaboom a major workout at Rushforth Park against Tucabia Copmanhurst B&S Kitchens.

Moar was brutal in his approach, finding the fence 21 times and clearing the rope twice as he carried his bat through the innings to finish with an unbeaten 132.

Moar's opening partner Craig Denhert smashed 67 runs at the other end as Brothers closed out their 40 overs on 7-272.

Despite a strong start from Jason O'Hara (63) and Carl Deibert (42), Tucabia never came close to the target, eventually falling 67 runs short after 40 overs.

Moar's fellow clubman Charles Chegwidden almost reached his maiden century for the season, finishing the innings for Brothers Watters Contract Painting on 97 not out as the side reached 8-210 off its 40 overs.

Captain Brett Paxton then showed his ability with the cherry, taking a five-wicket haul as Brothers bowled out South Services for 108 in the 25th over.

At Ulmarra twin 70s to Tucabia Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving's Greg Mears (73) and Matt Summers (78) was enough to get the win over a valiant Coutts Crossing side.

SCOREBOARD

GDSC SECOND GRADE

Round 6

South Services Cricket Club 9/108 (B Paxton 5/31, CW Chegwidden 2/2) def by Brothers Watters Contract Painting 8/210 (CW Chegwidden 97*, SR Kippax 52);

GDSC Easts Cricket Club 5/239(cc) (R Nelson 105, R Spies 69, J Castle 25; KR Chaffey 2/26, E Cameron 2/56) def Westlawn Cricket Club 8/188 (JT Bender 50, RJ Bender 40*, J McLaughlin 36; B Blackadder 2/30, R Spies 2/31);

Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving 3/222(cc) (M Summers 78, GJ Mears 73, TA Cootes 47*) def Coutts Crossing Cricket Club 9/151 (B North 62, B Cotten 38; TA Cootes 3/12, RN Blanch 2/5, JM Bultitude 2/14, GJ Mears 2/37);

Brothers Disco Marine 7/272(cc) (DJ Moar 132*, C Dehnert 67; KL Stutt 4/18, CL Deibert 2/47) def Tuc-Cop B & S Kitchens 9/205 (JP O'Hara 63, CL Deibert 42, MD Benfield 41; C Dehnert 2/23);