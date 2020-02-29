Lower lads going for back-to-back Neil Frame Shields

Harwood's Nathan Ensbey bats in a clash between the Coutts/Coffs Colts and Harwood Cricket Club at McKittrick Park on Saturday, December 15, 2018.

NEIL FRAME SHIELD: After playing just one game of the three-round Neil Frame Shield competition, Lower Clarence Cricket Association has booked a return to the grand final.

The over-40s tournament puts the best of each association’s experienced stars up against one another and after the first two rounds were washed out, Lower Clarence edged Coffs Harbour Cricket Association in the only game so far to go through to the ­decider.

Valleys rode their luck to book a date with the defending champions at Harwood Oval tomorrow but Lower Clarence will be confident in a victory.

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Cricket Association hosts Valleys Cricket in the Neil Frame Shield grand final at Harwood Oval from 10am ­tomorrow.