Lower on top in over-40s cricket

Brendan James takes a break from bowling to have a chin wag. Kathryn Lewis

NEIL FRAME SHIELD: Lower Clarence's over-40s cricketers made it two in a row after they celebrated a 10-run win on Sunday over Nambucca Valley at JJ Lawrence Field.

After losing three early wickets, Lower Clarence was steadied by an unbeaten 40 from Brendan James, and an unbeaten 49 to Jon McEwen and 32 not out to Trent Lobb helped the side reach 8/185 after their 40 overs.

In response, Nambucca fell just short, with James and Lobb stepping up with two wickets each to restrict Nambucca in their chase.

Playing opposite at McKittrick Park, Clarence River fell to their second straight defeat, this time to Coffs Harbour, losing by 34 runs.

Coffs Harbour set the total of 168 to chase after consistent contributions throughout their order.

Pick of the Clarence River bowlers was R Blanch, who took 4/17 from six overs.

In response, Clarence River lost two early wickets before Troy McLaren (37) and Rick Bender (44) steadied the ship.

However at the fall of their wicket, wickets fell at regular intervals and they were bowled out in the final over for 134.