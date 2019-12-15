Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Louise Horan of CBA with Nic Clark.
Louise Horan of CBA with Nic Clark.
News

Lower River bank chips in for RFS

TIM JARRETT
16th Dec 2019 12:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RFS volunteers are set to benefit from a generous donation from Maclean bank employees.

Commonwealth Bank Maclean branch employees have donated $500 to Clarence Valley Rural Fire Services Volunteers as part of a nationwide community donation program.

Over the next few months, Commonwealth Bank has pledged to donate $500,000 nationally to recognise organisations that make a difference in the communities.

Each Commonwealth Bank branch has been allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.

The Maclean branch team voted to support the great work of Clarence Valley Rural Fire Services volunteers.

“With the festive season approaching, it’s a timely opportunity for us to show our support for Clarence Valley Rural Fire Services Volunteers,” Louise Horan, Commonwealth Bank Branch Manager said.

“In particular, supporting and protecting our communities in what has been an horrendous start to the bushfire season, so it’s great to be able to give back and support this work.”

commbank commonwealth bank maclean maclean bank nsw rfs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HELLISH HARWOOD: Young seamers unleash on Rebels

        premium_icon HELLISH HARWOOD: Young seamers unleash on Rebels

        Cricket Harwood were flying high thanks to a huge performance from one young bowler.

        Tuc-Cop tear through Westlawn East as South stay on top

        premium_icon Tuc-Cop tear through Westlawn East as South stay on top

        Cricket Tuc-Cop cruised to victory after a woeful display from the joint side.

        THE DON: Lawrence batting average soars after ton

        premium_icon THE DON: Lawrence batting average soars after ton

        Cricket Lawrence is on track for a Bradmanesque batting average with Brothers.

        PHOTOS: Young guns fire in the heat at interdistrict finals

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Young guns fire in the heat at interdistrict finals

        News TOP North Coast teens battle it out for the interdistrict crown.