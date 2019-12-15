Lower River bank chips in for RFS

RFS volunteers are set to benefit from a generous donation from Maclean bank employees.

Commonwealth Bank Maclean branch employees have donated $500 to Clarence Valley Rural Fire Services Volunteers as part of a nationwide community donation program.

Over the next few months, Commonwealth Bank has pledged to donate $500,000 nationally to recognise organisations that make a difference in the communities.

Each Commonwealth Bank branch has been allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.

The Maclean branch team voted to support the great work of Clarence Valley Rural Fire Services volunteers.

“With the festive season approaching, it’s a timely opportunity for us to show our support for Clarence Valley Rural Fire Services Volunteers,” Louise Horan, Commonwealth Bank Branch Manager said.

“In particular, supporting and protecting our communities in what has been an horrendous start to the bushfire season, so it’s great to be able to give back and support this work.”