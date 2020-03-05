Lower rowers go for glory in big weekend on the water

Lower Clarence Rowing Club together at the NRRA Championships where they were successful in a number of events. Photo: Kylie Kilduff

ROWING :A small crew of Lower Clarence rowers travelled to Murwillumbah for the last two regattas of the season.

Five junior rowers enjoyed a successful day on the Saturday, competing in the NRRA Aged Championship.

Lachlan Maxwell and Royce McIntrye won the gold medal in the MU19/21 double scull. Lachlan also won bronze in the MU19/21 single scull.

As the other competitor in Royce’s MU17 single scratched he had to do a “row over” to be able to claim the gold medal.

Ashley Luland rowed well to win the silver medal in the WU19/21 single scull.

Ashley teamed up with Niamh Hopkins and won silver in the WU19/21 double scull.

Ruby Chamberlain rowed well to come third in her heat of the WU17 single scull but sadly only the first two went through to final.

The next day, Tweed Rowing Club held their annual regatta, this time four master rowers competed as well.

Mandy Steel started the day by winning her division of the WMHcp single scull. Mandy and Clare Millist had a great row to hold off a younger crew and win the WMHcp double scull.

In the WMHcp quad Keryn Saunders, Steel, Joanne Meehan and Millist finish third. Millist and Meehan joined the Gold Coast Master Rowers 8 crew to win gold.

Ashley Luland and Aimee Jeffrey had a good day in their doubles finishing second in their division of the Whcp double scull and third in the WO double scull.

Hopkins and Grace Johnson also had a good day together coming second in the WU17 double and third in the Whcp double.

Lachlan Maxwell finished second in the MO double scull with Royce McIntyre and was second in the MHcp double with Zayne Fischer.

Maxwell was third in the MO single scull.

McIntyre and Fischer had a great battle for the minor placings in the MU17 single scull with Royce finishing second and Zayne third.

Zayne was also third in the Mhcp single.

As this is the last report for the season I would like to thank Keryn Saunders, Bert Chamberlain and Mike Samms for towing the trailer.

Thank you Keryn for her time given to BROing at most regattas and to our other BROs who helped out.

A big thank you to the coaches for the time they give and to the parents for their help throughout the season.

Thank you to our major sponsors Mareeba and Maclean Services’s Club for their continuing support and interest in the club.