Lucas brothers let rip in thrilling win over South Services

Brothers seamer Jack Weatherstone was also among the wickets with three against South Services at McKittrick Park last night. Photo: Matt Elkerton

CLEAVER’S NIGHT CRICKET: Brothers have carried their Clarence River domination to the white-ball form of the game after rising to the top of the table with a nail-biting win over South Services last night.

Lucas Brothers, Ethan (3 for 23 off 4) and Dylan (1 for 10 off 4), terrorised the Services attack with four early wickets to limit the opening quartet to just 20 runs but a late flourish from Jack Blanch (23) was enough to put South in a reasonable position for 95 runs.

Brothers seamer Jack Weatherstone (3 for 18 off 4) also chipped in to help take care of the Services’ tail end.

Coming in to bat, Brothers were without GDSC Premier League topscorer, Kallen Lawrence, and they were fragile from the start losing openers Jack Weatherstone (0) and Beau Sevil (2) early in the picture.

Services’ key man Linden Harris (2 for 15 off 4) contributed to the early scare but a captain’s knock from Jake Kroehnert (23) as third man up steadied the ship for Brothers before Jamie Firth (33 not out) joined Kroehnert to form a 42-run partnership.

Ben Jurd (17 not out) stepped up late to help Firth finish off the game with just five balls remaining.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst will return to Cleaver’s Night Cricket action with a second versus third matchup against GDSC Easts next Wednesday.