Lucky cat missing since floods 'breaks into police station'

A WOMAN has been re-united with her cat after losing the animal during the March 2017 floods.

Tahma Collopy believed Leelo had drowned after becoming separated from her owner during the floods.

Nine months later, Ms Collopy moved to Armidale and the cat turned up at Lismore Police Station.

On Wednesday, Richmond Local Area Command police posted up a photo of the cat on social media, explaining that the animal had snuck into the police station from a Lismore Court House rooftop.

"Lismore's finest cat burglar escaped custody from Lismore police station today," the social media post said.

"She must have decided that she loves us as she just returned.

"Leelo is wandering around our muster room like she owns the place.

"(She) broke in on Wednesday over the Court House roof and refuses to leave."

By posting the photos, Ms Collopy spotted her beloved pet online on Thursday.

Police said until Ms Collopy makes her way back to Lismore Police Station, Leelo will be "looked after well by whoever is on shift."

Ms Collopy was relieved to get her cat back.

"My gorgeous lil kitty has finally been picked up from the station and is currently safe and sound with a dear friend of mine," she posted on social media.

"Thank you again to everyone who offered help and much appreciation to the fellas in the police department who looked after my darling".

Tahma Collopy