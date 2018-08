A car flipped on the Queen and Fitzroy St intersection.

A motorist has flipped their car during an incident on a busy intersection in Grafton's CBD.

The car, which was originally on its roof, was flipped over by tow trucks before the car was towed by the NRMA.

With glass covering the street and an oil spill, Police and Fire and Rescue Grafton responded to the incident involving a provisional driver.