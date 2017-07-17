Lucky escape as truck trailer flips on Summerland Way

THE Summerland Highway will be closed for several hours after a truck driver had a lucky escape from an incident this morning.

At 11.50am, the truck and trailer he was driving north on the Summerland Way at Koolkhan rounded a bend when the trailer lost traction with the road and flipped.

Sergeant Jarrard French of Coffs/Clarence police said that the unladen truck travelled some distance on its side towards the rail lines before completely turning around and blocking the highway.

"It's has flipped over onto its side on the incorrect side of the road," he said.

"The driver was not trapped or injured, and it appears just to be an accident."

In the property adjacent to the scene, Julie Elder said the noise from the incident was deafening.

"We thought it was a train or something, it made so much noise. It just went bang bang," she said.

Ms Elder was babysitting her grandchildren at the property at the time said two of the children witnessed the accident through the front windows of their house.

"The two kids at the front saw the dust flying up and then it flipping," she said.

"They said it just flipped up high and narrowly missed a ute that had to swerve to get out of the way.

"They came out as white as a ghost, it really scared them. They saw it all."

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours with the RMS advising police they will have to resurface the road due to the damage caused.