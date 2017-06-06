21°
LUCKY ESCAPE: Car flips into display yard

Adam Hourigan
| 6th Jun 2017 12:23 PM
A car went through a fence at Cowper on the Pacific Highway.
A car went through a fence at Cowper on the Pacific Highway. Adam Hourigan

COLIN James was showing a client through his yard just metres away when a car flipped into his property at speed from the Pacific Highway at Cowper this morning.

The Holden Commodore left the road, went through a fence, hit an old display car in 4Eva Furniture and came to rest on its roof.

"All we heard was a clicking noise from the car hitting the fence and then bang, it went straight up and flipped over," Mr James said.

Mr James assisted the passenger from the vehicle and then provided traffic control around the accident. The driver was trapped for a short period of time.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Grafton Base Hospital with minor injuries.

 

"The public were fantastic, within minutes there were 10 or 15 people who stopped and helped us out," Mr James said.

Mr James said it was the second time in 20 years a car had come through a fence onto his property. 4Eva Furniture is located on a straight stretch of the highway.

Emergency services including police attended the incident and investigations are continuing. 

