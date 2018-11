Family with young children in a minivan sideswiped by a B Double truck on the Pacific Motorway.

A FAMILY with young children in a minivan had luck on their side after coming into contact with a B Double.

Travelling northbound on the Pacific Highway this morning, just past Moonee Beach, the Toyota van and B Double side-swiped, resulting in panel damage and side damage to both vehicles.

The occupants of the van were assessed by paramedics at the scene and none seriously injured.

One lane was closed on the Highway while emergency services attended the scene.

