A car is caught up in trees on Rushforth Rd, Tea Tree after being swept away in flood waters last night.

A car is caught up in trees on Rushforth Rd, Tea Tree after being swept away in flood waters last night. Stuart Jonklaas

A MAN has had a lucky escape on Rushforth Rd when he was caught in flash flooding last night.

At about 11.30pm officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District responded to a call on Rushforth Rd at Tea Tree Creek where a man driving a silver sedan was caught in a flash flood.

Police said the person was already out of the car when they arrived on scene, with a person from a neighbouring property helping him.