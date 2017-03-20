27°
News

Lucky escapes in heavy weather

Adam Hourigan
| 20th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
FORGET IT: A ute is caught in a fast-flowing drain after being washed off Brooms Head Road near Gulmarrad on Saturday.
FORGET IT: A ute is caught in a fast-flowing drain after being washed off Brooms Head Road near Gulmarrad on Saturday. Jarrard Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCAL SES units were again called on to rescue people from fast-flowing water after large-scale storms hit the Clarence Valley this weekend.

After a deluge of rain early Saturday morning, roads across the area including the Pacific Highway and Summerland Way were closed by flash flooding and rising rivers.

A Holden Colorado was caught in a fast-flowing drain on Brooms Head Road near Gulmarrad, with water from the rain rising rapidly around the vehicle.

SES crews also performed a rescue, of a family including a four-year-old child who were forced to wait on the roof of their car stuck in flood waters at about 3.15pm on Saturday.

The family was lucky to have survived, trapped on their vehicle in waist-deep waters on Glencoe Rd, west of Tabbimoble, for hours while emergency crews on land and in the air frantically tried to locate them.

"They're extraordinarily lucky, it took us some time to find them. We had an air search up and a grid search, they're very fortunate people,” SES public information officer Ian Leckie said.

"We always say, if it's flooded forget it. We're saying now: do you still want to see your family again tomorrow? Think again before driving into flood waters.”

In other rescues, a family was rescued from their house in Banana Road at Mororo after localised flooding isolated them, and another rescue was performed at Upper Fine Flower, past Copmanhurst.

The rescues came on top of numerous photos being posted on social media of cars driving through flood waters around the region, particularly on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton, and north at New Italy, leading to the SES to again repeat warnings on Facebook for people to not drive through flood waters under any circumstance.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Lucky escapes in heavy weather

Lucky escapes in heavy weather

Multiple water rescues as storms batter Clarence Valley

Grafton gets a dose of international sound

Guitarist Johannes Moller warms up before his performance at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

Swedish classical guitarist hits right note with Grafton audiences

Coutts lift night cricket curse to take out first open trophy

Cleaver's Mechanical Night Competition grand final winners Coutts Crossing.

"This has been a long time coming for us, it was a good feeling.”

Relay for Life rained out, but not done yet

Lower Clarence Relay for life chair Lorraine Breust donates the survivors and carers ceremonial cake to staff and residents of Caroona Yamba after the event was washed out.

Flooding rain postpones event

Local Partners

Relay for Life rained out, but not done yet

New date for event to be announced in the next few weeks

Cowper Art Gallery workshop wonders

LEARN: There are a great range of workshops on offer at the Cowper gallery.

Workshops on offer at Cowper

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

RAIN HAIL OR SHINE: Relay will be on this weekend

Members of the Lower Relay for Life Committee come together at the final team meeting before the Relay this weekend.

Event will go ahead no matter what

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE has stopped her final Australian concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

FILM: An interview with Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad

Josh Gad and Luke Evans in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Actor and singer honed his skills at Aussie school

Grafton gets a dose of international sound

Guitarist Johannes Moller warms up before his performance at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

Swedish classical guitarist hits right note with Grafton audiences

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at 90

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died aged 90, police have confirmed.

TRIBUTES are pouring in for the musical icon after he passed away.

Melissa George tells of night of terror

Australian actor Melissa George talks with Steve Pennell about the night she was assaulted by her French entrepreneur husband. Picture: Seven’s Sunday Night.Source:Supplied

She takes a deep breath and tells her side of the story...

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

Books: Defective detective the star of dark thriller

A flawed Aidan Watts is an enigma in this dark thriller

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 SALE

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

FULLY FURNISHED MINNIE WATER NEST EGG TO BE AUCTIONED

1 Grevillia Parade, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

There's something very astounding about the towering height of some beachside homes. Pointing high into the sky stretching for views; million dollar price tags...

Your Dream Lifestyle Awaits...

12 North Meadow Drive, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Offering an abundance of features and set in one of Grafton's most unique locations, this home has been designed for those looking to bring the outside...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 SALE

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

&quot;DORSET&quot;

78 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 4 $449,000

An elegant historical home with a charming street presence. Significantly contributing to the history of Grafton and in particular, the Dovedale area. With...

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 NEW PRICE...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Finalising An Estate

25 Figtree Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With the owners wanting the estate finalised, this is an opportunity for you to purchase a solid low set brick home in sought after Junction Hill. It is a great...

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

LET&#39;S TALK BEFORE THIS ONE TAKES OFF

12 Orr Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $207,000

THE owners of this property located on leafy Orr Street have made their intentions clear - "we want this place sold and we are keen to hear from the market". A...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!