Lucky escapes in heavy weather

FORGET IT: A ute is caught in a fast-flowing drain after being washed off Brooms Head Road near Gulmarrad on Saturday.

LOCAL SES units were again called on to rescue people from fast-flowing water after large-scale storms hit the Clarence Valley this weekend.

After a deluge of rain early Saturday morning, roads across the area including the Pacific Highway and Summerland Way were closed by flash flooding and rising rivers.

A Holden Colorado was caught in a fast-flowing drain on Brooms Head Road near Gulmarrad, with water from the rain rising rapidly around the vehicle.

SES crews also performed a rescue, of a family including a four-year-old child who were forced to wait on the roof of their car stuck in flood waters at about 3.15pm on Saturday.

The family was lucky to have survived, trapped on their vehicle in waist-deep waters on Glencoe Rd, west of Tabbimoble, for hours while emergency crews on land and in the air frantically tried to locate them.

"They're extraordinarily lucky, it took us some time to find them. We had an air search up and a grid search, they're very fortunate people,” SES public information officer Ian Leckie said.

"We always say, if it's flooded forget it. We're saying now: do you still want to see your family again tomorrow? Think again before driving into flood waters.”

In other rescues, a family was rescued from their house in Banana Road at Mororo after localised flooding isolated them, and another rescue was performed at Upper Fine Flower, past Copmanhurst.

The rescues came on top of numerous photos being posted on social media of cars driving through flood waters around the region, particularly on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton, and north at New Italy, leading to the SES to again repeat warnings on Facebook for people to not drive through flood waters under any circumstance.