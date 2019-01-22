Lucky lottery win strikes the Clarence

ALTHOUGH we missed out on the riches of last week's Powerball $100m windfall, one Clarence Valley woman had a lucky strike in the lotteries.

The regular Lucky Lotteries player from the Clarenc Valley won $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1197, drawn last Monday. Her entry also won a consolation prize of $2,000, ramping up her total win to $202,000.

A NSW Lotteries official contacted the woman to break the exciting and unexpected news, catching her completely off guard.

"Oh my god!” she exclaimed.

"I've been buying these tickets, hoping to snag the $36 million Mega Jackpot, but I'm very happy with this!

"This is absolutely unreal. I'm so surprised!”

The woman revealed she had been playing Lucky Lotteries regularly for months, watching the Mega Jackpot soar and knew exactly how she will use her windfall.

"This will go a long way to help me pay for my upcoming overseas holiday,” she explained.

"Maybe I'll even upgrade!

"I'm going to have to tell my husband to sit down when I break this news to him. I think he'll faint!"

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning entry of five consecutive numbers online at thelott.com - competing for a major prize that is now more than $36m.