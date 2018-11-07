Menu
Lucky Meteor sprints clear to win Race 3 at the Clarence River Jockey Club
Lucky Meteor takes the weight to defend cup

Adam Hourigan
7th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
JACARANDA CUP: It has been one of Grafton's most stoic runners over the last few years, and today John Shelton will saddle up Lucky Meteor to defend its Jacaranda Cup win.

The eight-year-old gelding has again been lumped with the top weight of 63.5kg, with jockey Ceejay Graham claiming 1.5kg allowance, something Shelton said had been a feature of the horse's long career.

"He won two straight in Brisbane when he was about a four-year-old, and won six straight another time, and that's when he got the weight," he said.

"He's still getting crucified, and it always hurts, but that's what you've got to go with."

The horse ran last week in the Jacaranda Prelude, and led with 200m to go but was run down in the straight by fellow Jacaranda Cup runner Landmarks.

"He had the same weight and a wide barrier, but still acquitted himself well," Shelton said.

"He hadn't run for a month, and I reckon he'll back up alright. From the inside barrier, if he can get out and run to the corner I think he'll do well."

Shelton will also saddle up numerous other horses, and said the battle between his runners Caro Cavallo and Cool Prince in the Benchmark 66 Handicap would be a close one.

"There's not much between them. I think it'll come down to whichever gets the best run."

The two horses ran in the same race last Tuesday, with Cool Prince running third, and Caro Cavallo, stepping up from three straight wins took sixth.

