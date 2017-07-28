Lucky Meteor's consistency hard to beat

RACING: If consistency was bred a race horse, it would be called Lucky Meteor.

The John Shelton-trained gelding has been Mr Reliable for the stable and looks poised to maintain his healthy winning strike rate if connections decide to run him at Ballina today.

Lucky Meteor, who has won 10 of his 32 starts, will carry 59kg after apprentice Jarrod Woodhouse's 2kg claim in the Furnaces @ Aquis Farm Ballina Sprint (1005m).

However, Grafton trainer John Shelton said owners Brian and Betty Paine were still considering saving the six-year-old for Saturday's Benchmark 80 Hcp over 1200m at Doomben.

"The Ballina race looks a very winnable race for him with three runners already scratched,” Shelton said yesterday. "On his A-game you'd think he'd win this race over the 1005m.

"But there's a chance he may run at Doomben instead. I'll talk it over with his owners later today and we'll make a decision in the morning on where he starts.

The sprinter has been a great performer for the Paines, who paid a mere $3000 for the son of Northern Meteor at the 2011 Magic Millions sale.

Lucky Meteor's current campaign has been dogged by wet tracks and Shelton is delighted to have the gelding racing back on top of the ground.

Lucky Meteor followed placings in heavy going at Port Macquarie and Kempsey last month with a last-start luckless seventh in the Sir James Kirby Quality (1000m) on Grafton Cup Day.

"This run of wet tracks we've had hasn't suited him at all and his run back on the firm track in the Kirby the other week was a terrific effort as he he had his head over into the next stall when they jumped and he missed the start,” said Shelton.

Lucky Meteor rattled home from back in the field to be beaten just over a length.