Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KOALA RESCUE: Four quick-thinking Fire & Rescue NSW fire-fighters ran towards a bushfire to rescue a frightened koala at Jackybulbin Flat at the Bora Ridge fires.
KOALA RESCUE: Four quick-thinking Fire & Rescue NSW fire-fighters ran towards a bushfire to rescue a frightened koala at Jackybulbin Flat at the Bora Ridge fires. Supplied
News

Heartbreaking photo: Lucky the koala rescued from bushfire

Alison Paterson
by
22nd Nov 2019 11:59 AM | Updated: 4:13 PM

IT WAS Lucky the koala's lucky day when four firefighters ran towards a bushfire to rescue the small frightened marsupial at Bora Ridge.

Fire & Rescue NSW firefighter Paul Sudmals said he and three colleagues, Wayne Koppel, Lloyd Sinapti and Peter Fysh, from Grafton and South Grafton F&R crews, were at the Bora Ridge fire when they saw the koala emerge from the bush.

"We were tasked to protect property at Jackybulbin Flat flat on Thursday, and we were waiting for the fire-front to come up to the road when the koala popped out onto the road," he said.

"When the koala was on the road, it saw us, was scared and confused and went back into the tall grass towards where the fire was raging, so we ran over to try and flush it out.

"Wayne took off his jacket and wrapped it around the koala, we saw it's claws and knew it was bit anxious and we carried it to a safe area."

 

KOALA RESCUE: Four quick-thinking Fire & Rescue NSW fire-fighters ran towards a bushfire to rescue a frightened koala at Jackybulbin Flat at the Bora Ridge fires.
KOALA RESCUE: Four quick-thinking Fire & Rescue NSW fire-fighters ran towards a bushfire to rescue a frightened koala at Jackybulbin Flat at the Bora Ridge fires. Supplied

Mr Sudmals said fortunately the koala, now known as Lucky, was not burned or injured.

Nor were the firefighters thanks to their protective gloves and gear, as a koala's claws can be razor-sharp.

"We gave it some water to drink," he said.

"Then we released the koala, it was really good thing to do in those hot and smoky conditions."

The incident only took a few moments, Mr Sudmals said, but it gave the fire-fighters "a real morale lift."

"People are still beaming," he said.

"This was one of the good days as we saved a lot of properties, so to have have the koala pop out and save its life, this is one of the things which make the job worthwhile.

"Helping this koala was a small victory in the long (fire-fighting) campaign."

bora ridge bushfire firefighters fire & rescue nsw koala koala rescue
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our star students to shine at School Spec

        premium_icon Our star students to shine at School Spec

        Education Local Aboriginal students are one of the many stars of this weekend’s Schools Spectacular in Sydney

        'It's always in my head': Final moments with Sharon Edwards

        premium_icon 'It's always in my head': Final moments with Sharon Edwards

        Crime Billy Mills planned to spend his life with Sharon Edwards

        Grab your boots! Time to walk new Grafton bridge

        premium_icon Grab your boots! Time to walk new Grafton bridge

        News The community is invited to take a walk in a community day for the new Grafton...

        'Five years we've waited for justice'

        premium_icon 'Five years we've waited for justice'

        Crime 'Let's hope he does the right thing and we can get some closure'