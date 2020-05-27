Lucy’s story passed on to next generation

The story of Lucy Daley (known as Granny Long) told by her daughters Heather Monaghan, Dorothy Daley and Pauline Donnelly from Baryulgil

Lucy Daley (nee Robinson) was a proud Bundjalung woman born along the Clarence River near the "Boatshed" on Yulgilbar Station in about 1910.

Lucy's father was Mick Robinson (Bundjalung) from Milera and mother Virginia Brown (from the tablelands) they travelled between Baryulgil, Milera, Tabulam and Grafton with their growing family, there were eight children Lucy was one of the middle children. Lucy meet and married Norman Lardner (Gumbayngirr and Bundjalung), he then later changed his name to Daley as a teenager. They settled in Baryulgil where they had a family of five girls and three boys, they also fostered Ben Williams and Walter and Percy Green.

Lucy Daley also known as Granny Long.

Lucy worked for Yulgilbar Castle doing washing and was a milkmaid for one of the properties at Carmena (near Baryulgil), she also was the local Aboriginal midwife and delivered many children in the Baryulgil Aboriginal Community.

Both Lucy and Norman were advocates for Aboriginal rights in a time when Aboriginal people had no rights.

The Dirrangun story was handed down to Lucy by her parents as part of the dreamtime story of the creation of the Clarence River.

Lucy lived all her life in Baryulgil and died at the age of 84 at her home on June 12. Lucy Daley she was a well-respected and a proud Bunjalung women.

Our mother shared her language and culture and stories with many.

The Dams Dirrangun Made along the Clarence River

Somewhere in the mountain near Tooloom, in those forests of tall trees, somewhere in those mountains hidden by drifting mists, the old woman Dirrangun kept hidden her sacred spring. This old woman didn't want anyone to know where the water was. It was good water and she used to get it herself. But one day she was sick. And there was a young man called a Buloogan. He was a very well-built young man, he was handsome. She asked this Buloogan if he would go and get the water and sent him up to his secret spring. She had to direct him and tell where it was. So the Buloogan set off into the mountains to get some of the water in a bark coolamon.

When the Buloogan got to the water, he found that Dirrangun had dammed the water up. The Bulgoogan broke the dam and the water started to run away.

When Dirrangun saw the water coming, she started to try and dam the water. But the water began to come faster and wider. These mountains that you see here are the dams Dirrangun made to stop the water. But the water broke through them.

And at last the water came down and went into the sea, which we called in the language, Burraga. That's how this river, the Clarence, came to be here. Mount Ogilvie, that's one of the dams Dirrangun made. The gorge down below Baryulgil is the place of the last dam that Dirrangun made. But the water broke through.

When the water got down to Yamba, Dirrangun realized that she couldn't stop it, so she cursed it and made it salt so that no one could drink it.

Somewhere in the mouth of the Clarence is the last stand of Dirrangun as she tried to stop the water. She threw herself in front of the water to try and stop it, but the water just rushed over her and she was turned into stone.

Lucy Daley, Bundjalung Tribe, Baryulgil

