Brimble ‘person of interest’ bailed after drug lab arrest

A MAN named as a "person of interest" in the cruise ship death of Dianne Brimble has been released on strict home detention bail on serious drug charges.

Luigi Vitale was arrested last week at his Henley Beach South home after police allegedly uncovered a clandestine drug laboratory and up to 15 litres of the drug GHB, commonly known as fantasy.

Vitale, 53, had been held in custody since his arrest but Adelaide magistrate Sue O'Connor on Wednesday granted him home detention bail on strict conditions including that he not leave his Esplanade home for reasons other than work.

In 2002, Vitale and seven other men were investigated over their role in the death of Ms Brimble, who died aboard the Pacific Sky cruise ship from an overdose of fantasy.

Vitale was never charged with any criminal offence over the death of Ms Brimble, 42.

He is facing charges of manufacturing or possessing a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug, along with his co-accused Elio Comacchio.

Commachio, 45, also applied for bail but will not be released until at least next week, after a home detention report ordered last week was not prepared because of an "administrative error".

Prosecutors did not oppose the release of Vitale or Commachio on home detention.

The court heard there would be a delay of at least seven months for prosecutors to receive forensic analysis of the drugs seized.

Serious and Organised Crime Branch detectives last week said Vitale and Commachio had been under police surveillance leading up to the arrest and the "significant seizure of a very dangerous controlled drug".

Vitale will be required to abide by the home detention conditions or risk being incarcerated until his trial is resolved, Ms O'Connor warned.

The men will appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court in January 2019, when prosecutors will be required to provide the evidence against them.