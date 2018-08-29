Prince of Caviar looks promising but still learning

Prince of Caviar (green and black dots) finished second at Sandown Hillside. Picture: Getty Images

LUKE Nolen has blamed inexperience for Prince Of Caviar's narrow defeat at Sandown Hillside on Wednesday after he looked certain to win at the 250m mark.

The son of Black Caviar was finishing strongly at his second start, failing to grab the Darren Weir-trained Extra Brut.

Nolen said Prince Of Caviar had a bright future.

"When the penny drops you'll see a nice horse," Nolen said.

"He's got to improve physically and also mentally and when he nuts those things out he'll be a nice progressive horse."

Nolen rode Black Caviar to 22 of her 25 wins and was also successful on Black Caviar's first foal Oscietra, in her one win at Geelong Synthetic this time last year.

Nolen said he felt sure Prince Of Caviar would win as he was nursing him through the dip in the straight.

"I travelled like a winner - it's a long straight here and it can be a daunting experience for an inexperienced horse," he said.

"He got lost a couple of times when asked to lengthen off the bridle he hasn't been in that position often at home.

"It's not the way the Hawkes camp bring their horses up, they learn on race day."

Extra Brut holds off Prince of Caviar at Sandown Hillside. Picture: Getty Images

Nolen said Prince Of Caviar, had shown nice improvement from his debut at Sandown Lakeside in June, when he was slow to begin and ran on to finish fourth, and would continue to.

"He looked the winner for a good part of the straight but as he hadn't been put under pressure a great deal in his career, when the race was there to be won he didn't know how to," he said.

"He stepped well. He travelled in a spot to give himself the chance to win the race but he didn't know how to.

"He had a really good experience today and today's effort will go a long way to help rectify those problems.

"I always thought he'd make a nice autumn three-year-old and he's still tracking that way. He's still got to improve to get to the levels we probably hope he can get to.

"He's got a great pedigree he'll only get better. He's really six months. He's in the right camp to ensure he can get there.

Weir said he had a big opinion of the winner, Extra Brut.

"We think ours is a nice horse, too. He learnt a lot from his first start and he'll do so from this start."