Lumsden bringing her own style to South Grafton

Country folk singer Fanny Lumsden in a scene from the music video for her new song Elastic Waistband which won a Golden Guitar Award this year. Contributed

WHY ramble when you can let Rolling Stone magazine do the explaining.

"Edwina Margaret 'Fanny' Lumsden differentiates herself from Australian country peers with her clear-eyed, unvarnished articulation of life in the bush as it is, rather than as it was... a breath of fresh country air. She plays Australiana, but it's a new kind, she makes it her own.”

Not that you need a music bible like Rolling Stone to convince you. Fanny Lumsden is doing a fine job of demonstrating why she runs her own country race, on her own terms as her music celebrates a New Australiana.

The Riverina-based singer/songwriter has already snapped up two Golden Guitars, her first for "New Talent of the Year” in 2017 and latest for "CMC Video Clip of the Year” (2019).

Now is the Clarence Valley's chance to see this extraordinary performer live in concert with her band The Thrillseekers when they bring their touring show to the family-friendly South Grafton High School auditorium.

Born and bred on a farm in western NSW, 600km from the nearest city, Fanny Lumsden grew up riding horses, helping out on the farm and living a seemingly idyllic Aussie country upbringing with her family.

Music was a big part of the Lumsden household with everyone playing instruments and singing and there was never any doubt that she was a born show pony. Having completed her AMEB grades on Piano, and studied music at high school, Lumsden went away for a while to study a Bachelor of Rural Science at UNE before making the move to Sydney where she started playing around the local scene, going to songwriter nights. It was from there she met her band members The Thrillseekers and from there where the real Fanny Lumsden story begins.

Seven years down the track she has two ARIA nominated Album, a chart-topping album, two Golden Guitars, a CMC Award, her own Record Label - Red Dirt Road Records and her own hugely successful touring brand - The Country Halls Tour.

She is hitting new highs with her second album, Real Class Act, which was released on her own label and debuted #1 on the ARIA Country Chart making her the only independent artist to top the charts. She followed this up by winning Independent Country Album of the Year at the AIR Awards.

Her single, Roll on, from the album went to #1 on CMC and also was the highest Aussie film clip for the year in their top 100, coming in at #3, and has been in the Top 10 radio charts for 18 weeks running.

No stranger to the road, Fanny and her band are into their seventh Annual Country Halls Tour which take them throughout regional and remote Australia and they have the Clarence Valley in their sights in May.

Don't miss Fanny Lumsden and The Thrillseeker live in concert, at the South Grafton High School Hall on Saturday, May 18, 7 pm. Presented by FM103.1 Loving Life tickets for $20 on sale at Trybooking.com.au.