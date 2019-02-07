Lunar mare looks to luck of the New Year

Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer and horse owner Michael Beattie will be hoping for a bit of Chinese New Year luck for his runner Lunar Lustre at Grafton today.

Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer and horse owner Michael Beattie will be hoping for a bit of Chinese New Year luck for his runner Lunar Lustre at Grafton today. Matthew Elkerton

CL 2 HCP: Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie will be hoping for a bit of Chinese luck to go his way when four-year-old mare Lunar Lustre returns to the racetrack today.

It will be a special day at the Clarence River Jockey Club for Beattie, as the club celebrates the Year of the Pig, which was rung in during Chinese New Year celebrations across the world on Tuesday.

It holds an extra special place in Beattie's heart after he spent three years at the head of the Macau Jockey Club, immersed in the Chinese culture.

To pay respects, each race at today's CRJC meeting has been named in recognition of Chinese racing and the Chinese New Year traditions including the red packet and lucky money.

"(This race day) has a lot to do with the fact that I lived and worked within the Asian racing community for three years, and the Chinese New Year is very important over there,” Beattie said.

LINKS TO ASIA: Former Clarence River Jockey Club apprentice Zac Purton was one of the major benefactors of opportunities in Asia when he won the famed Sprint Cup aboard Little Bridge at Sha Tin, Hong Kong. Contributed

"Additionally, the Hong Kong jockey club and the Macau Jockey Club are important partners to Australian racing and that is why we decided to name a race after each of them.

"The Hong Kong and Macau clubs provide enormous employment opportunities for Australians working in racing in Asia and additionally they are very big customers of Australian racing in terms of buying horses.

"The Chinese culture and Chinese racing is very important to Australian racing and our jockey club.”

Some of the Valley's best racehorses have also tasted success racing in China, most notably Sir Dan, who, after placing in the Ramornie Handicap twice in three years for John Shelton, went on to earn more than $700,000 in the twilight of his career in Macau.

But it is not only the horses that have prospered. Beattie said the time he spent in Asia helped shape his approach when he returned home to take charge of the CRJC in 2013.

"I loved living in Asia, its racing is not dissimilar to racing in Australia. It was just a great experience for me to live among a different culture,” he said.

"I decided to come back from Asia to take up the position with the Clarence River Jockey Club, and it is a decision I am very proud of, but it is no secret to those that know me that I travel back to Macau at least once every 18 months because I just love the racing there.”

Therefore it is fitting that Beattie's own horse, Lunar Lustre, trained in Grafton by Dwayne Schmidt, races in the Macau Jockey Club Class 2 Handicap (1610m) today.

It will be a chance for the mare to find her form after finishing a disappointing seventh in a 1900m stayers' race at Armidale last month.

Beattie said it was still a learning curve for the Schmidt racing team, but they decided the mare was more equipped to attack the 1610m journey.

"I think we are still learning about her,” he said. "She ran a great race when she finished third first up here at Grafton with Brooke Stower in the saddle, but second up I think we gave the wrong instructions and tried to run her a bit too far forward.

Lunar Lustre will need a bit of the Chinese luck herself as Brooke Stower jumps the mare out of the wide barrier 11.

"Let's just say 'gung hay fat choy',” Beattie said.