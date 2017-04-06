Lunchtime Ladies: Busy mums squeeze in workout

Big River Gym Lunch Ladies is a fun 30 minute work out for people in their lunch breaks with Iritana Grey and Lauren Bond.

THERE never seems to be enough hours in the day for a workout, but the Lunchtime Ladies at Big River Gym have found a way around the issue.

Iritana and Tracey Gray were approached by a few members about holding a short half-hour class in the middle of lunch so people could fit a workout into their day.

"They said we had nothing for them in the middle of the day and they had a certain window in their lunchtime to get something done if they are looking to fit fitness into their lifestyle,” Iritana said.

"So we were definitely keen to start it up and it was aimed at the ladies in their lunchtime.

"They come in, get a quick 30-minute workout. They get in and get out and get back to work.”

Iritana said the people who come have grown to love the classes.

"A lot of them can't see their lifestyle without it any more. It's just added into their normal routine, they have their set sessions each week and when they miss it, they're a bit upset,” she said.

GET PHYSICAL: Big River Gym Lunchtime Ladies is a fun 30-minute workout for people in their lunch breaks to try. The session is hosted by trainers Iritana Gray and Lauren Bond. Caitlan Charles

Tracey said they like to try to match the requests of their members as best they can.

"We've recently been approached by some young mums to do a mums and bubs group, so we like to really take suggestions on from our members and we try to match the requests,” she said.

"We will develop a program or a routine that suits them.”

The Lunchtime Ladies is designed for everyone of any gender and fitness level.

Iritana said there were a few types of workouts they cycle through weekly, including a body pump class, a cardio class, and a high intensity base training program.

Call Big River Gym on 6642 6633 for more details or check out their Facebook page.