Starting spot could lure Su’A away

THE Titans are preparing to launch a poaching raid on Broncos young gun Jaydn Su'A after the Brisbane dynamo declared he could leave Red Hill to secure a permanent starting spot in the NRL.

Su'A is one of the NRL's most in-demand young forwards, with a host of clubs lining up to pay the 20-year-old upwards of $500,000-a-season to leave Brisbane.

The Rabbitohs have made a three-year play for Su'a and now the Gold Coast Titans have emerged as a contender to lure the Junior Kangaroos star.

Su'A has made nine NRL appearances this season, including five in the starting side as Test backrower Matt Gillett's replacement.

His NRL career is only 17 games old but the Queensland under-20s Origin representative said he was ready for the rigours of being a full-time starting forward.

"I want to be in the starting side and the core 17 every week," Su'A told The Courier-Mail.

"At the moment, I'm there now because 'Gillo' is out injured, but there's a lot of great back rowers here, so there's no guarantees for me.

"Every player would like that regular game time. I feel I'm ready (to play 80 minutes). I've loved the challenge the last couple of weeks.

"I would obviously like to stay here, but I want to be playing first grade.

"I want to start (permanently) one day and wherever I feel the best chance of doing that will be, then you've got to take that."

Could Brisbane lose the promising backrower.

The Titans have targeted Brisbane's forward ranks in the past two years.

They snared prop Jarrod Wallace, who became a Queensland Origin player last year, and poached Maroons contender Jai Arrow for this season.

Titans coach Garth Brennan confirmed he was interested in bringing Su'A to the Gold Coast.

"I think anyone would look at Jaydn Su'a, wouldn't they?," Brennan said.

"He is a great player. He is someone we would be interested in.

"We haven't spoken to him yet but he is certainly a talented kid.

"He is someone I like. I am very impressed with him. He could fit in."

Born in Christchurch, Su'A moved across the Tasman to Brisbane as an 18-month-old.

The Broncos signed him when he was 14 and Su'A said his priority was to remain in Brisbane.

"I don't think you can beat this club," he said.

The Titans and Rabbitohs are both keen on Su’A.

"It's such a family-orientated club and the facilities speak for themselves. The coaching staff are great.

"This is probably the best club in the NRL. I feel strongly about this club, as I've grown up here.

"It's nice to have interest from other clubs, but I'm not focusing on it because it will play on my head if I'm honest.

"Money is not the big thing. I have a fairly big offer on the table but the main thing for me is where I can play my best footy.

"My manager is dealing with the offers and I'm just trying to play good football."

Su'A will again start in a youthful backrow alongside Tevita Pangai Jr and Joe Ofahengaue in Thursday night's clash against Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium.

