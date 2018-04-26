Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lleyton Hewitt has shown he can still be a force in doubles.
Lleyton Hewitt has shown he can still be a force in doubles.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Hewitt doubles up for yet another comeback

by AFP
26th Apr 2018 5:31 AM

LLEYTON Hewitt will come out of retirement again to play doubles at the Estoril clay-court tournament, with the 37-year-old teaming up with young Aussie Alex de Minaur.

"We have a wild card, we have ex-number 1 Lleyton Hewitt...who will break his 'retirement' to play at the Estoril Open alongside countryman Alex de Minaur," organisers tweeted.

Hewitt, who won the 2001 US Open and 2002 Wimbledon titles, retired in 2016 but played doubles this year in Brisbane and at the Australian Open, where he made the quarter-finals with Sam Groth, before returning to his full-time occupation of Davis Cup coach.

comeback lleyton hewitt portugal

Top Stories

    REAL ESTATE: Why does Yamba have so many rentals?

    REAL ESTATE: Why does Yamba have so many rentals?

    Property Lull in rental interest due to 'wait and see' approach from road workers

    UP CLOSE: Portraits of Grafton's Anzac spirit

    premium_icon UP CLOSE: Portraits of Grafton's Anzac spirit

    News An intimate set of portraits and stories from some of our servicemen

    Meet the region's most dedicated news-gathering team

    Meet the region's most dedicated news-gathering team

    News Today we move to a Premium online digital subscription product.

    • 26th Apr 2018 8:45 AM
    What it took for us to get the Archibald Prize

    premium_icon What it took for us to get the Archibald Prize

    News Grafton gallery experiences the blockbuster effect

    Local Partners