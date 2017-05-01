25°
News

Lyme battle: Extreme lengths to get diagnosis, treatment

Marnie Johnston
| 1st May 2017 6:00 AM
CHASING A CURE: Jaden Bennett and Ellie-Rose Alford head to Cyprus so Ellie-Rose can receive treatment for Lyme disease.
CHASING A CURE: Jaden Bennett and Ellie-Rose Alford head to Cyprus so Ellie-Rose can receive treatment for Lyme disease. Marnie Johnston

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A YOUNG Ballina woman who has been suffering with Lyme disease, an illness that is not recognised in Australia, has told of the great lengths she has gone to in order to be diagnosed and treated.

Ellie-Rose Alford, 24, and her partner Jaden Bennett, 27 flew to Cyprus on Friday following a four-year-long ordeal to get answers and treatment.

When she was travelling in America four years ago, she said "my body just kind of gave up".

However Ms Alford said she believed she may have contracted the disease as a child, when her family lived in Fiji, as she recalled experiencing many of the symptoms as a child.

"When I'd gotten home from America, I was just bedridden for so long," she said.

"I didn't know what was wrong. Every time I ate something I would get sick like I couldn't digest anything. I lost a lot of weight, got really bad pains, headaches all the time."

She had to put her work, and her university studies on hold due to her illness

But no doctors were able to give her any answers.

"So many of them said 'I think you're just depressed'," Ms Alford said.

Mr Bennett said it felt as though they were "bashing our heads against a wall".

Eventually they saw a doctor in Mullumbimby who managed to get her to a point where she could get back to work and university, but her life is still crippled by the disease.

"I'm just constantly tired, constantly sick. Aches and pains keep me awake all night," she said, in addition to severe panic attacks.

"I feel like I've literally run a marathon. It's not just like I'm sleepy. It's whole body fatigue."

Finally, in June 2016, she was able to see a highly regarded doctor on the Sunshine Coast, thanks to a cancellation within his 12-month waiting list.

He conducted a variety of tests and took samples, which were then sent to the United States for testing.

The results showed she was positive for 8 bands on the Western Blot test, which, the doctor told them, was one of the strongest Lyme cases he'd seen.

"We were so lucky to see him. We were at our wits end. We could not see an end," Mr Bennett said.

"At that point is was either we found out what was wrong with me, or there was no point in living," Ms Alford said.

"It was pretty awful - People tell you it's just all in your head... so it was just amazing that we found him."

"I've never felt so much relief than the moment that someone could give me a name to put to it.

"It was a dark place not knowing there was any help, not know what was going on."

Following the positive test results, she was put on an antibiotic treatment program, but due to the damage Lyme had already done to her body, the treatment made her very unwell to the point where it was not viable to continue.

So when they heard stories of other Lyme Disease sufferers receiving great results from Ozone Therapy at the Y&C Institute of Medical Rehabilitation Clinic in Cyprus through a Facebook group of other sufferers, they thought it was worth a try.

For six days a week for six weeks she will undergo the ozone therapy at the Cyprus clinic, which she said would be "intense".

She said she was feeling a mix of emotions: "It's like excitement, because I can finally do something about it, but I'm so nervous because I don't know what to expect. But I think any step forward is good."

It's been a long ordeal to get to this point for Ms Alford.

"It's been a very expensive journey, we've had no help from the government," she said.

"It's crazy that we have to go to this extreme to get help.

"I couldn't have done it without Jaden. I don't think many people would have stuck around through what we've been through and what this disease causes. I'm very, very lucky."

While Ms Alford's journey has been undeniably rough, the pair said it was unfortunate that many other sufferers were potentially having a harder time than she.

"We speak daily online with people that are so sick who don't have the opportunity to save like we have," Mr Bennett said.

"People are selling their homes, people are committing suicide. We've literally talked to people online, only to find out a week later that they've committed suicide, just out of that feeling of isolation, the misunderstanding not only from the Australian government, but the public as well.

"And just that general discussion of 'does Lyme disease exist?' It f**king does. We're very passionate that it does.

"It's a horrible thing and people shouldn't have to go through it.

"Even if they provide funding for testing of it - if that initial diagnosis became within arm's reach, that would make life a lot easier for so many people."

Ms Alford said both the government and the community needed to be more aware of Lyme.

"What's been really difficult is when people ask me what's wrong and I tell them I've got Lyme and they say 'Oh, that doesn't exist'," she said.

"People have no idea. You can get it, people have it, people have died from it in Australia. People are sick. Saying that it doesn't exist to someone that is already struggling, it's just the worst thing.

"There needs to be more awareness and support.

"Just for people to know in the community: There are people suffering and that anything that they can say or do to help, it makes a big difference."

Once Ms Alford back from the treatment, she said her aim is to help others who have been suffering in the same situation she has been in.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lyme lyme disease northern rivers health

Tony Mundine says rematch has Green light

Tony Mundine says rematch has Green light

SPEAKING at a live fight night in Grafton on the NSW North Coast, Mundine said a "third and final" fight between the pair will take place in Perth this year.

Rental crisis hits home for single dad

RENTAL CRISIS: Scott Eastment who has had trouble finding a place to rent as a single parent and is now living with his mother Christine and his children Sienna, Aliya and Joseph.

Rental crisis hits family hard

Claims Jet Star denied refund to 11-year-old with cancer

Miles and Richard Guy on a hike before Miles' illness.

Father says he expected budget carrier to show more compassion.

Help needed for Clarence Career Expo

Jenny Barnett (centre) with a group of young people.

ETC developing local Careers Expo

Local Partners

Cafe stalwarts plan reunion

IF YOU grew up in Grafton chances are your tastebuds savoured a Langley's cake or milkshake at some stage during the cafe's reign.

Endless entertainment at local shows

Vice president Stuart Gerathy and president Grafton Show Rex Green stand in the main stand ahead of the upcoming show.

Get ready for the Grafton and Maclean Show

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

What's on this weekend

Grace gets to play with trumpet great

Grace McDonald

19-year-old Grafton musician to support James Morrison next month

NIDA graduate stars in latest Playhouse production

NEW STAR: NIDA graduate Doug Hall appears in the Pelican Playhouse's latest production.

There Goes The Bride opens at the Pelican Playhouse tonight

Val Kilmer confirms cancer battle

Batman actor Val Kilmer tells Reddit Q&A he had cancer.

Groomed by her teacher: Mary-Rose MacColl's sexual abuse

Mary-Rose MacColl’s extraordinary new book ­rewrites the misery memoir.

Mary-Rose MacColl’s new book ­rewrites the misery memoir

American Gods a dream role for Ricky Whittle

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series American Gods.

THE 100 star talks mythology and working with Ian McShane.

House Rules: "I watched as they destroyed my house"

Fiona and Nicole were both in shock at the move. Picture: Supplied

Contestant given just minutes before her entire home was demolished

'I feel incredible': Coast woman's weight loss win

Biggest Loser: Transformed contestant Nikki Henderson training at Mooloolaba Beach.

The weight loss show changed contestant Nikki Henderson's life

Amy and Tyson Murr feast on My Kitchen Rules win

SWEET SUCCESS: MKR 2017 winners Amy and Tyson Murr celebrate their glorious victory.

Controversial siblings secure $250,000 prize in MKR finale.

Singing a great way to bring down stress

COMING: The Australian Brass Quintet will be performing at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Tuesday.

Term 2 kicks off at the CVCon

Your Own 50 Acre Hidden Paradise

183 Mororo Road, Mororo 2469

House 2 2 4 Auction

Ordinarily you would be searching high and low for a property like this. Hidden away in a private hinterland setting, but still only 15 minutes from the beautiful...

Owners Committed Elsewhere - MUST SELL

7 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 Auction

Enjoying a quiet and peaceful waterfront setting tucked away in the bay of one of Yamba's most sought after waterways, this lowset four bedroom home is one that...

&quot;Craigmore on the Beach&quot; - Truly Spectacular

18/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 Auction

There are very few properties as special, and indeed fewer positions that are more impressive than this. Craigmore sits in an absolute oceanfront location...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

DECEASED ESTATE

119 EATONSVILLE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 FASTRAK

Set back from the road; this gently undulating but reasonably level allotment of approx. 6375m2 is a beautiful block of land. Wisterias welcome you as you drive...

SALE IS IMMINENT

44 Martin Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

A home that has it all! This property package is every buyers dream; Low maintenance, tick. Spacious family home, tick. Location only minutes' drive from...

STANDING PROUD

25 Roberts Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $289,000

It has been on the buyer requirement list of many investors, first home buyers, downsizers AND upsizers. We promised we would find you another, as all the quality...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

7 Cedar Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

The old saying Location, Location, Location will forever ring true and this is clearly a massive feature point when you consider investing in Cedar Street. A small...

Rental crisis hits home for single dad

RENTAL CRISIS: Scott Eastment who has had trouble finding a place to rent as a single parent and is now living with his mother Christine and his children Sienna, Aliya and Joseph.

Rental crisis hits family hard

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Snapshot reveals dire rental shortage in Clarence Valley

TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham.

Rental housing affordability in the Clarence Valley plummets

Rental affordability crisis hits the Clarence hard

Rental Affordability Snapshot highlights Clarence

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!