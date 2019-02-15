Lynch leads the way as Brothers crush Westlawn

BOUNDARY BALL: Jarrod Lynch gets a ball out of the middle during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Brothers and Westlawn at McKittrick Park.

BOUNDARY BALL: Jarrod Lynch gets a ball out of the middle during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Brothers and Westlawn at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Brothers McKimms Real Estate has all but secured a berth in the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket finals after dispatching of Westlawn Jaca Hotel in emphatic fashion on Wednesday.

After a 49 from opener Jarrod Lynch helped the side to 5-148 off its 20 overs, it was left to the bowlers to dismantle the opposition inside 14 overs to secure an 83-run win.

Brothers veteran Troy McLaren (4-18 off 4) led the way for Brothers working in tandem with Ben Jurd (2-25 off 4) in the middle overs.

"They were the only blokes who actually bowled out their four overs,” Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert said.

"They were really troubling the batsmen and we wanted to bowl them out and wrap up the result as quickly as we could.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"In fairness they probably didn't have the strongest batting line-up but our boys were really disciplined and kept hitting the right areas.”

Kroehnert (46) was also in the runs for the Brothers outfit, putting on a 63-run stand opposite his opener.

But, according to the captain, he felt the side was probably a few runs short at the end of the innings.

"We probably didn't start as aggressively as I would have liked, losing Beau (Sevil) in the first over would not have helped with that,” he said.

"They bowled fairly well early on and the boys did a good job to stay out there.

"I think Lynchy also surprised a few, he was sent out with the message to find the rope as often as he could but he also then went on with it.”

Brothers now sit in third spot on the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket ladder and, while Coutts Crossing could reach them on points with a win over GDSC Easts next week, Brothers quotient will be too high to overcome.

"We definitely want to play in the finals,” Kroehnert said.

"We haven't had much success in night cricket in the last few years so it is definitely a feather in our cap that we want to have this season.”

Clarence River Cricket Association

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION

Round 13

BROTHERS V WESTLAWN

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Brothers

Brothers 1st Innings

BL Sevil lbw b Blanch 1

J Lynch c Vidler b Chaffey 49

MJ Summers c Inmon b Vidler 21

J Kroehnert c McLachlan b Chaffey 43

J Firth not out 15

JS Weatherstone c McLachlan b Chaffey 4

BJ Weatherstone not out 5

Extras (b 3, lb 2, w 5, nb 0) 10

FIVE wickets for 148

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-2(BL Sevil) 2-56(MJ Summers) 3-123(J Lynch) 4-123(J Kroehnert) 5-138(JS Weatherstone)

Bowling: N Blanch 4-0-35-1, B Shipman 4-0-23-0, E Munro 4-0-16-0, PJ Vidler 4-0-44-1, KR Chaffey 4-0-25-3

Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler c Firth b JS Weatherstone 0

B Shipman c Sevil b JS Weatherstone 4

BJ Inmon c Firth b McLaren 12

L McLachlan c Lawrence b Jurd 15

SM Simpson c Jurd b McLaren 8

N Blanch b McLaren 4

JT Bender b Jurd 4

KR Chaffey c Lynch b Kroehnert 8

E Munro st Lawrence b McLaren 0

RJ Bender not out 0

J McLaughlin b Lucas 0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 9, nb 1) 10

ALL-OUT for 65

Overs: 14.1

FoW: 1-0(PJ Vidler) 2-4(B Shipman) 3-25(BJ Inmon) 4-43(L McLachlan) 5-43(SM Simpson) 6-47(JT Bender) 7-56(N Blanch) 8-56(E Munro) 9-65(KR Chaffey) 10-65(J McLaughlin)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 2-0-15-2(1nb, 1w), BJ Weatherstone 2-0-6-0(2w), T McLaren 4-0-18-4, BL Jurd 4-0-25-2(5w), DJ Lucas 1.1-1-0-1, J Kroehnert 1-0-1-1(1w)