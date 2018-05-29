Lynch set for return as Suns go home

HOME AGAIN: Tom Lynch hopes to be celebrating as the Suns play their first match of the season at Metricon Stadium against Geelong on Saturday.

AFL: Tom Lynch has declared himself a certain starter after a month lay-off with a knee injury but says he is no closer to making a decision on his future.

The Suns co-captain said he had pulled up well from a solid training session behind closed doors on Monday and had put his hand up to play against Geelong in the club's return to Metricon Stadium on Saturday night.

Lynch missed three matches and then had the week off leading up to the bye, during which he returned home to Victoria to attend his sister's 21st birthday.

However, the restricted free agent, who is one of the most in-demand players in the competition, said the trip home had not led to a concrete decision on whether or not he would remain at the Suns.

"I think I was pretty happy getting back here in some warm weather, it was pretty cold down there," Lynch said.

"I'm glad to be back, we're all looking forward to this week.

"The club and I are pretty comfortable with where things are. We knew the first half of the year with travel and everything was going to be pretty tough.

"It's good to be getting back to a bit of routine."

He said he had been impressed with the improvement under new coach Stuart Dew and pointed to the development of Ben Ainsworth and Jack Bowes as positive signs for the club's future.

Meanwhile, Suns co-captain Steven May has fired a cheeky shot ahead of former leader Gary Ablett's return to his former club for the first time with the Cats on Saturday.

May has morphed into a versatile defender this season, meaning he is likely to match up on the two-time Brownlow Medal winner if he sneaks forward on Saturday night.

But in a dig at his former skipper, May said Ablett wasn't his chief concern.

"I was talking about that yesterday, saying I'd love to play on Gaz for a bit but (Patrick) Dangerfield is probably a bit more dangerous at the moment," May said.

"He (Ablett) won't like that ... but Gaz used to always joke at training he would love to have me in the goal square one-on-one and it could happen this week."

May said the confidence shown in him had helped his own game and was a sign of the club's general improvement.

It has led to some unfamiliar scenarios, May admitting he "had no idea what to do" when dragged into a stoppage by Port Adelaide gun Robbie Gray a fortnight ago when the sides played in Shanghai.

"Footy sort of gets repetitive after a while, then all of a sudden you go into a stoppage and it's new," he said.

"I enjoy it in there; I got done a couple of times but learnt from it and a bit of video work this week means I am more equipped."

- With AAP