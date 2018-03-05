Menu
CUT DOWN TO SIZE: Jarrod Lynch top-scored in Brothers short run chase at McKittrick Park.
Cricket

Lynch shines as Brothers maintain winning form

4th Mar 2018 5:00 PM

BROTHERS v SOUTH SERVICES: Brothers Clocktower Hotel has picked up a small burst of momentum capping off a four-game winning streak against South Services on the eve of the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League finals.

The seven-wicket win ensured Brothers remained above Westlawn in third place on the Premier League ladder giving the club the choice of ground for their elimination semi-final.

Jarrod Lynch was the star of the show for the Brothers side, after he took full advantage of a move up the order to opener scoring a quick fire 40 to help the side coast to victory.

But it was his effort in the field that also impressed, getting the breakthrough wicket of South Services' captain Tom Kroehnert (18) with a sharp piece of work in the field.

That run-out ended what was a 45-run opening stand between Kroehnert and Dylan Cleaver (41), aqnd opened the flood gates for the Brothers side with the next eight wickets falling for only 57 runs.

Jack Weatherstone closed out the innings with the ball taking the last three wickets to finish with match-best figures of three for 22 off 6.5.

While Lynch was the mainstay of the Brothers run chase, Jamie Firth (21) and Beau Sevil (21) put on a 35-run third-wicket stand to guide the side to victory inside the 18th over.

SCOREBOARD

SOUTH SERVICES V BROTHERS CLOCKTOWER

At McKittrick Park

Toss: South Services

Umpires: David Honeybrook, Paul Ensby

South Services 1st Innings

SL McLennan b Kroehnert 3

DW Cleaver c JS Weatherstone b Dehnert 41

J Kelleher c Dehnert b JS Weatherstone 4

J Peady c JS Weatherstone b BJ Weatherstone 11

T Kroehnert run out (J Lynch) 18

BG Scott not out 0

LJ Sullivan c R Lynch b Firth 5

J Amos b JS Weatherstone 1

J Blanch c McDonald b JS Weatherstone 4

RJ McLennan c R Lynch b BJ Weatherstone 2

Extras (b 3, lb 6, w 4, nb 0) 13

NINE wickets 102

Overs: 36.5

FoW: 1-45(T Kroehnert) 2-54(SL McLennan) 3-71(DW Cleaver) 4-86(J Peady) 5-86(LJ Sullivan) 6-91(RJ McLennan) 7-94(J Amos) 8-102(J Kelleher) 9-102(J Blanch)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 6.5-0-22-3(1w), BJ Weatherstone 9-1-29-2(1w), DJ Lucas 6-1-8-0, J Kroehnert 9-0-26-1, C Dehnert 4-0-5-1, J Firth 2-1-3-1(2w)

Brothers Clocktower 1st Innings

J Kroehnert st Sullivan b Scott 17

J Lynch b Scott 40

J Firth st Sullivan b Kelleher 21

BL Sevil not out 21

JS Weatherstone not out 4

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 0) 2

THREE wickets for 105

Overs: 17.4

FoW: 1-49(J Kroehnert) 2-66(J Lynch) 3-101(J Firth)

Bowling: J Amos 7-0-42-0, DW Cleaver 4-0-18-0, BG Scott 6-1-40-2, J Kelleher 0.4-0-5-1

brothers crca gdsc premier league jarrod lynch south services
Grafton Daily Examiner
