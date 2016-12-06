39°
Lynette Daley case officially moved to Supreme Court

Clair Morton
| 6th Dec 2016 12:12 PM

WITH a Supreme Court trial set to go ahead next year, the Department of Public Prosections has today formally withdrawn charges in Grafton Local Court against two men accused over the death of Maclean woman Lynette Daley.

Ms Daley died on a camping trip at Ten Mile Beach near Iluka in 2011.

Defendents Adrian Richard Attwater and Paul Eric Maris appeared in Sydney's Supreme Court for the first time on Friday, where they entered pleas of not guilty to two charges each.

Attwater is charged with manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault, while Maris has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to both alleged crimes.

Following their pleas, Attwater and Maris were granted bail, but were banned from contacting witnesses in the case and applying for a passport.

Justice Peter Johnson has scheduled a six-week trial for July 24 next year.

It is listed to be heard in Coffs Harbour, although a spokesperson for the DPP said outside court today that there were still discussions to be had about where the trial will be held.

Ms Daley's stepfather, Gordon Davis, has previously told The Daily Examiner it would be unfair to the family to have the case heard in Sydney.

He said the trial should be heard either in Grafton or Lismore so Ms Daley's family and friends would not have to travel long distances to attend the trial.

