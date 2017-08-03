22°
News

Lynette Daley death: Accused seen ‘acting sexually’

Sarah Crawford, The Daily Telegraph | 3rd Aug 2017 6:38 AM
Lynette Daley’s sister Tina Daley arriving at Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour. Picture: AAP
Lynette Daley’s sister Tina Daley arriving at Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour. Picture: AAP

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of two men accused of raping a woman who later died from horrific internal injuries was seen acting sexually towards the alleged victim in a supermarket and its car park the evening before she was found dead.

The jury heard the accused was "dry humping" the alleged victim in a supermarket and then pulling her tracksuit pants down in the car park the evening before she was found dead.

Two shop assistants at Foodworks Iluka, in northern NSW, said they saw a man pull Lynette Daley's pants down twice as the pair packed groceries into the back of a white troop carrier.

Shop assistant Karen Collett, 51, said the man and woman both seemed extremely drunk.

"On the first occasion she pulled them back up and on the second occasion she was a little slower," Ms Collett said.

She said the second time the man pulled Ms Daley's pants down to her knees she turned around and yelled out, 'did anyone want a piece of this?"

Paul Maris, 47, and Adrian Attwater, 42, are on trial in relation to the alleged sexual assault and death of the 33-year-old mother of seven who bled to death on an isolated beach on January 27, 2011.

Attwater, 42, has pleaded not guilty to the rape and manslaughter of Ms Daley.

Maris has pleaded not guilty to aggravated sexual assault in company and hindering the discovery of evidence by burning a bloodied foam mattress.

The trial heard evidence from four people who saw the three at the Iluka shops the previous evening and all said Daley was extreme drunk and wearing only a bra and tracksuit pants.

Peter Gallagher, 58, who was a fishing mate of Maris, said he had a brief conversation with the trio.

Co-accused Adrian Attwater arrives at the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour today. Picture: AAP
Co-accused Adrian Attwater arrives at the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour today. Picture: AAP

Mr Gallagher told the court he saw Attwater and Ms Daley sitting in the troop carrier while Maris talked on the phone nearby.

He said Attwater told him they were, "going up the beach, camping, fishing and getting on the piss."

Mr Gallagher said Attwater told him they were going to sleep in the back of the vehicle.

"I said, 'what all three of youse?' He said, 'yep she is a trooper,' and tapped her leg and at the same time he gave me a bit of a wink."


Defence barrister for Attwater Nathan Steel asked Mr Gallagher why he did not tell police that in his first statement.

"I suggest that the reason why you didn't say anything is because it never happened."

"It did," he replied.

Paul Maris leaves the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour. Picture: AAP
Paul Maris leaves the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour. Picture: AAP

Another man, Brian Newton, 80, said he was leaving the Foodworks car park when the troop carrier pulled up.

He said the driver of the troop carrier said to him, "Hey mate, can I see you for a minute?' and then the other man said, "can you drop this thing down the road for us please?"

"He was obviously referring to the lady in between them," he said.

Lynette Daley’s stepfather Gordon Davis (left) and father Hector Daley. Picture: AAP
Lynette Daley’s stepfather Gordon Davis (left) and father Hector Daley. Picture: AAP

"She looked very, very intoxicated or otherwise she didn't really know where she was."

The Crown case is Attwater caused Ms Daley serious internal injury, while all three were having group sex, which led to her bleeding to death.

The Crown claims Ms Daley had a blood-alcohol content of up to 0.354 and would have been too intoxicated to consent to the sexual activity.

The defence case is Ms Daley consented to the sex and never complained about the serious injury.

Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011.
Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011. contributed

Mr Steel said Attwater did not know how badly he had hurt Ms Daley until the next morning when she collapsed in the ocean and died soon afterwards.

Earlier in the day, Ms Daley's sister younger Tina Daley told that court the last time she saw Lynette was the day before she died, when she stumbled out of a four-wheel drive while Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris waited inside it. Ms Daley smelled of alcohol and seemed drunk.

It was about 5am on Australia Day 2011.

"She asked me if I wanted to go camping with her," Tina Daley told the jury. "I said I'll get a babysitter for my daughter. "She said she'll be back in the afternoon to pick me up."

Crown prosecutor Philip Strickland asked if Ms Daley ever came back. "No," her sister said.

The trial continues.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  coffs harbour iluka lynette daley

Overwhelming history inspires indigenous artist

Overwhelming history inspires indigenous artist

DESPITE some moments that tested her mettle, Sydney-based artist Willurei Kirkbright had a productive month as Grafton Regional Gallery's artist in residence

Truck rolls over after collision with car on Gwydir Hwy

A truck and a car were involved in a collision on the Gwydir Hwy Thursday morning.

Emergency services respond to collision this morning

Jail outrage misplaced says academic

PERFORMANCE STANDARDS: Artist's impression of new Grafton Jail.

Benchmarking will create the standard for public and private prisons

Nurofen customers to share in $3.5m after class action

Nurofen has agreed to pay $3.5 million to customers it misled via its range of products.

If you're a Nurofen buyer, you could be entitled to cash.

Local Partners

Yamba property boasts a $3 million view

They are few and far between, but one riverfront property in Yamba has a few features that make it one of a kind.

Jaca jumps July for Christmas feast

Jacaranda candidates Brielle Lentfer, Emilee Wall, Rachael Noakes, Jozee Adamson, Bridgett Mawhirt, Alana Gordon and Erika Honnery get in the Christmas spirit to promote their Christmas in July fundraising dinner, which will be held in August.

Get into the fun of Christmas in July, in August!

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Picking up a year after The Good Wife ends, The Good Fight has compelling stars – including Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Riverfront properties have biggest price tags in Valley

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 38 Palm Terrace, Yamba

Most expensive homes for sale in the Clarence Valley right now

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city: