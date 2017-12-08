LYNETTE DALEY SENTENCING: Attwater and Maris are sentenced

Family members of Lynette Daley wear shirts with "Justice for Lynettte Daley" wait outside Coffs Harbour Court for the sentencing of Paul Maris and Adrian Attwater

TWO men who were found guilty over the death and violent sexual assault of Lynette Daley on a remote northern NSW beach in 2011 are due to be sentenced today.

Ms Daley, 33, died on an Australia Day camping trip to Ten Mile Beach near Iluka from injuries sustained in the sex act with her boyfriend Adrian Attwater and his friend Paul Maris.

A jury in September this year found Attwater, 43, guilty of manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault, and Maris, 47, guilty of aggravated sexual assault and hindering the discovery of evidence.



The five week trial heard the trio had been drinking heavily and driving up and down the beach in Maris' troop carrier before Ms Daley was "repeatedly and vigorously" sexually assaulted on a mattress in the back of the vehicle.

The court heard Attwater only stopped the assault when he noticed blood on his hand.

Maris later burnt Ms Daley's bra and the bloodstained mattress "because it stank".

The Crown alleged Ms Daley was bleeding to death and Attwater didn't seek medical attention until it was too late.

Attwater and Maris are due to be sentenced at the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour.

Last month, Ms Daley's family called on the state's top prosecutor to be sacked or resign after he had persistently refused to charge the men.

Her stepfather Gordon Davis said outside court today that the Director of Public Prosecutions Lloyd Babb had to answer for the delay in bringing the men to justice.

"I feel the DPP is solely responsible for the trauma to my family over the past six and half years," Ms Daley's stepfather Gordon Davis said.

He said Mr Babb had to resign or be sacked and said that he had not even apologised to the family.

"He made the decision not to prosecute and it took the jury 32 minutes so where is the justice in that?" Mr Davis said.

Updates on the sentencing outcome will appear on the Daily Examiner as they arrive.