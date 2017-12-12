Lyons has quilt award all stitched up

SURPRISE WIN: First winner of the Wilga Bolton award Dianne Lyons in front of her winning quilt at Maclean Patchwork and Quilters with foundation member Wilga Bolton.

DIANNE LYONS'S quilt started life in 1992 as a tiny hexagon, and 25 years later will go down in history at the Maclean Patchwork and Quilters.

The quilt was announced as the first winner of the Wilga Bolton award, honouring the founding member and stalwart of the organisation, something which Ms Lyons said she was very proud of.

"I was very surprised, but very proud. I joined the patchwork group in 1996 when I finished work and joined the group because

of Wilga's involvement,” she said.

The quilt started its journey to fit on a double bed, but grew to a king size in the following years.

Ms Bolton said the quilt honoured her methods.

"I think it is as absolutely brilliant,” she said.

"The award is called keeping traditions alive, and this is a quilt which is quilted in the traditional way.”

Ms Bolton was pleased to have the award named after her, and said she had gained much friendship out of leading the group.

"I've grown up sewing my whole life,” she said.

"When I started the patchwork group I liked to be able to help someone who said 'I can't do that', to show them how.”