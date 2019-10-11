Tradie in coma 19 months after tyre iron bashing on highway

Alleged M1 attack victim Brock Prime was rushed to hospital this week after suffering a seizure.

Alleged M1 attack victim Brock Prime was rushed to hospital this week after suffering a seizure.

A tradie allegedly bashed on a Queensland highway has been place into a coma.

Brock Prime, 30, suffered a fractured skull and broken leg when he was allegedly attacked by a group of men armed with either a tyre iron or a crowbar in February last year on the M1 Motorway.

His mother Donna said Brock had suffered seizures since the incident.

"On Tuesday he had a large seizure which left him unable to breath on his own," she says.

"He was incubated and put into an induced coma to stop the seizures."

Intensive Care Unit staff at Robina Hospital will attempt to bring him out of the coma in the coming days.

M1 road rage victim Brock Prime releases photos and videos of his recovery. Photo: Instagram

"Brock has fought hard through all of this and everyone who knows him will be as sure as I am that he can do it again," Donna said.

Since the alleged attack Brock has chronicled his slow recovery on social media.

Instagram posts show Brock in the gym and even a recent holiday to Bali. But this week's event reveal just how fraught recovering from a serious brain injury can be.

On February 24 last year Brock was driving a black Subaru Forester with a passenger when the incident unfolded with a white mini-van.

Police said the vehicles nearly collided and were in a game of "cat and mouse" before they both pulled over at Yatala, on a northbound stretch of the highway.

Police initially thought Brock could die however weeks after the incident he woke from a coma.

Three men - Jonathan Christopher Lawrence, 26, Ryan Hallifax, 28, and Jordan Baklas, 27 - were charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the alleged bashing.

The case remains before the court.