Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

M1 crash passenger denied bail

by Lea Emery
20th May 2020 7:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN who allegedly hid from police under a shipping container following a crash on the M1 was on bail for similar matters at the time, a court was told.

Christian Ryan Skidmore was a passenger in the car which also allegedly had almost 50g of the drug ice in the glove box when it crashed on the M1 at Ormeau about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Christian Skidmore and Nathan Hughes were allegedly found under a shipping container. Photo: Queensland Police
Christian Skidmore and Nathan Hughes were allegedly found under a shipping container. Photo: Queensland Police

Magistrate Mark Howden denied Skidmore, 23, bail when he appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to face multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possess property of suspected of being the proceeds of a crime and possession of a weapon.

The court was told after the car crashed Skidmore and his co-accused Nathan Ryan Hughes, fled, leaving the car on the road causing an obstruction.

They were allegedly found under a shipping container on a nearby construction site by the dog squad about two hours later.

MORE NEWS

Sushi shop fined after paying workers $12 an hour

'Can I give the boy a couple of smacks?'

The court was told Skidmore was on bail for drug related offences.

Man to stand trial over chip fight that led to death

Magistrate Howden said the risk of reoffending was too high and denied bail.

Hughes was on parole which was cancelled. He has not applied for bail.

Skidmore will return to court on June 18 while Hughes will return to court on July 14.

 

Originally published as M1 crash passenger denied bail

More Stories

crash gold coast m1

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GET INVOLVED: Time to name a Clarence hero

        premium_icon GET INVOLVED: Time to name a Clarence hero

        News Volunteer of the Year nominations open – can the Valley take back the prestigious award?

        • 20th May 2020 7:59 AM
        Early verdict in for new highway section

        premium_icon Early verdict in for new highway section

        News Motorists were already lined up at either end, eager to test out the new dual-lane...

        • 20th May 2020 7:30 AM
        What return to NSW schools will really look like

        premium_icon What return to NSW schools will really look like

        Education NSW school return: What parents need to know

        • 20th May 2020 7:08 AM
        PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Clarence golfers acing the fairways

        premium_icon PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Clarence golfers acing the fairways

        Golf Find out what’s been happening over the past week in Clarence Valley golf