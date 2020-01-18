Qld weather: Super cell dumps 145mm closing major roads



TWO major highways are cut and theme parks are flooded after 'life-threatening' flash flooding hit parts of southeast Queensland causing havoc.

A super cell has dumped up to 145mm of rain in just two hours.

A severe storm warning has been issued after intense rainfall from the mega cell which extends from the Sunshine Coast down to the Gold Coast began last night and caused flash flooding on major roads.

The Cunningham Highway between Tarome and Maryvale and the M1 both directions at Helensvale have both been closed due to flooding. The Cunningham Highway is expected to be cut for several hours while the super cell passes.

A severe storm causes chaos in southeast Queensland. Photo: Supplied

On the M1 at Helensvale, traffic cameras show lines of cars pulled over on the side of the road, unable to get through floodwaters.

Earlier on the M1, the rainfall was so heavy that motorists between Brisbane and the Gold Coast were forced to slow to half-speed, as visibility and flash flooding caused dramas.

Gold Coast theme parks MovieWorld and Wet n Wild will remain closed today due to severe flooding.

When Movie World becomes wet n wild... the theme park will be closed today after severe flash flooding. 📸 Michelle Hill. @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/3QfG1Io4mz — Mac Lyon (@MacLyon7) January 17, 2020

The deluge has hit the Gold Coast the hardest with 145mm of rain recorded at Monterey Keys in just two hours and 86mm at Coomera Shores in one hour.

According to the weather bureau, parts of the Gold Coast has recorded 300mm overnight - triple the monthly rainfall.

Police were called to 52 incidents and two swift water rescues were performed.

A ute was swept away at Country Paradise Parklands on Beaudesert Nerang Road, Nerang and flood waters are to the rooves of cars on Ferry Road, Southport.

At Southport, the normally quiet Keebra Park was flooded with water, turning it into a river-like raging torrent.

"Our park has turned into a river, this is really scary," one resident said.

Flooding at Burpengary. Photo: Daniel Robinson

Earlier, the Bureau of Meteorology warned that very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Hope Island, South Stradbroke Island and Tallebudgera.

These thunderstorms were slow moving and hit the wide region from Coolangatta to Nerang, Numinbah Valley and Mount Tamborine..



"Intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is likely," the BOM warns.

The rest of southeast Queensland remains under a severe storm warning with the BOM warning heavy rainfall will continue for several more hours, leading to flash flooding.

Areas affected stretch from Coolangatta to Beenleigh, Cleveland, Point Lookout, Moreton Bay and Amity Point.

Heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding across parts of Queensland. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Already, 86mm of rain was dumped in one hour at Coomera Shores while 80-90mm was recorded at several locations around the southern Sunshine Coast, 70mm at Currumbin Creek and 69mm at Burleigh Waters.

ROAD AFFECTED BY FLASH FLOODING:

- Gold Coast Highway, Miami

- M1, Helensvale - both directions

- Cunningham Highway, Mount Edwards/Tregony

- Bermuda Street, Burleigh Heads

- Hardys Road, Bonogin

- Hungerford Road, Dynevor

- Baratta Street, Southport

- Torver Valley Road, Dutton River/Hughenden

- Glentor Prairie Road, Prairie

- Dalkeith Road, Dutton River

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

The wet weather is expected to stick around into today.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

A large storm brings a heavy deluge of rain across southeast Queensland. Photo: BOM

Helensvale Pacific highway (pacific motorway) Tamborine Oxenford Road Overpass All lanes affected Both directions Long delays expected Proceed with caution Posted by South East Queensland UHF Emergency Service Team (SEQUEST) on Friday, 17 January 2020