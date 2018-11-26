Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carnage... Emergency crews surround the crumpled ute. Picture Dean Asher/ TNV
Carnage... Emergency crews surround the crumpled ute. Picture Dean Asher/ TNV
News

M5 traffic chaos after fatal ute crash

26th Nov 2018 6:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

City-bound motorists on Sydney's M5 motorway are being told to expect delays after a man was killed when his ute veered off the road, up an embankment and into a tree.

The man in his 30s died near the Henry Lawson Drive off-ramp, Milperra, earlier this morning, with one lane eastbound still closed at Heathcote Rd.

 

The man in his 30s died near the Henry Lawson Drive off-ramp. Picture: Dean Asher/ TNV
The man in his 30s died near the Henry Lawson Drive off-ramp. Picture: Dean Asher/ TNV

 

City-bound motorists on Sydney’s M5 motorway were warned of heavy delays. Picture Dean Asher/ TNV
City-bound motorists on Sydney’s M5 motorway were warned of heavy delays. Picture Dean Asher/ TNV

"Traffic is heavy eastbound and queued before Heathcote Road in Moorebank," the NSW Transport Management Centre said.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command have established a crime scene and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

More Stories

fatal crash sydney traffic

Top Stories

    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Crime A CASINO man is in police custody after allegedly pouring petrol on his domestic partner and threatening to light it in front of witnesses.

    Kilner hoping run of hot form continues on Chloride

    Kilner hoping run of hot form continues on Chloride

    Horses Grafton apprentice unbeated after four rides on Murwillumbah horse

    Beach evacuated after shark swims under nippers

    premium_icon Beach evacuated after shark swims under nippers

    Environment There were 40 people in the water as they emergency unfolded

    Yamba causes a storm at world surf titles

    premium_icon Yamba causes a storm at world surf titles

    Lifesaving Two crews take surfboat medals

    Local Partners