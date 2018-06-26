Macadamia, blueberry industries boost Valley jobs growth

The increase of macadamia farms was also boosting job prospects with new crops being planted across the Lower Clarence.

The increase of macadamia farms was also boosting job prospects with new crops being planted across the Lower Clarence.

THE agriculture, forestry and fishing sector in the Clarence Valley has seen strong job growth, with signs of more jobs to come as growers continue to invest in the region.

Between 2011 and 2017 the Clarence Valley was the only local government area in the Northern Rivers with positive job growth in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, according to statistics from the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research.

During the same period the Lismore, Ballina and Byron regions all saw job losses in the agricultural sector.

Clarence Valley Council's economic development coordinator, Elizabeth Fairweather, attributed part of the job growth to the long-term investment and sustainability of industries such as forestry and sugar that have been operating in the Clarence Valley for decades.

But Mrs Fairweather said new large-scale agricultural operations were also boosting the local economy and creating jobs, such as Golden Eagle Berry Farms that was developing more than 950 hectares of blueberry farms around Clarenza and Waterview Heights.

Leading the way was Managed Growth Australia managing director Tim Bennett. With 30 years experience working in agriculture, Mr Bennett has been overseeing the development of more than 1000 hectares of land near Lawrence into what will be the largest macadamia farm in Australia.

Managed Growth Australia has owned the farm, now called Boombera Park, for just over a year.

In that time Mr Bennett said the land, which was a mix of failed blue gum forest and cattle grazing operations, has been developed in preparation for 900 hectares of macadamia trees to be planted in January.

The construction of dams and irrigation on the property has already employed 15-20 people daily. Another 15 people will be employed for planting, then around five full time positions are expected to be created once the large-scale project was up and running.

As well as job creation, Mr Bennett said Boombera Park would also boost the local economy once it reached its goal of producing $30-35 million of macadamia nuts a year.

Lawrence was chosen as the location for the macadamia farm for a variety of reasons, including rolling river country that offered good drainage and a favourable climate.

Mr Bennett said working with a supportive council was also a factor in their decision to develop the environmentally sustainable farm in the Clarence Valley.