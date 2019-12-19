Macca’s brings back huge burger so goodbye diet

McDonald’s has announced the return of a limited-edition burger, which is so “massive”, it caused chaos last time it was released in Australia.

To further throw your pursuit of the perfect summer body off course, McDonald's has announced that an Aussie favourite will return to menus around the country this summer.

From today, Australians can find the Grand Big Mac at restaurants around the nation as well as on McDelivery and through the mymacca's app.

What is a Grand Big Mac, you wonder?

Exactly what it sounds like: a larger take on the fast-food giant's iconic Big Mac.

"We know Aussies love the taste of the Big Mac, and we're excited to bring back the Grand Big Mac this summer," McDonald's Australia director of marketing Jo Feeney told news.com.au.

The Grand Big Mac has returned, just in time for summer. Picture: Supplied

Sandwiched between a larger-than-usual sesame seed bun are two even bigger beef patties, lettuce, melted cheese, pickles and, most importantly, extra special sauce (aka the elixir of life).

"It's more of what our customers love, and it's back for a limited time," Ms Feeney said.

The Grand Big Mac was last on Aussie shores last May as part of the brand's 50th birthday celebrations.

It was so massive, burger fans lost their minds over it on social media.

Celebrating 50 years of the Big Mac with two Grand Big Macs... They are massive! @McDonaldsUK #grandbigmac pic.twitter.com/Igyb0h6tqI — Emily Mason (@em2evol) February 11, 2018

People being excited about a rocket sending a car into deep space and I'm sitting here looking forward to tasting the new Grand Big Mac #FalconHeavy #GrandBigMac @McDonalds — Atanas (@helloatanas) February 6, 2018

Snag yourself one of these burgers from 10.30am today until Tuesday, February 4 while stocks last.