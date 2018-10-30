NO MORE: Maccas to go from Shoppingworld

GRAFTON Shoppingworld patrons will be treated to one of the rarest business sights in Australia on Sunday: a McDonald's restaurant closing its doors.

The franchisee of the store and the South Grafton McDonald's outlet, David Munro, confirmed the Shoppingworld store would close, saying it was due to a failure of the two parent companies to agree on new lease arrangements.

"Our lease ran out this year and McConaghys (McConaghy Properties) and McDonald's were not able to agree on terms for a new lease," Mr Munro said.

"It was a surprise, but there's nothing much I can say about it, because I was not involved in the negotiations."

Mr Munro said the store had traded profitably in Shoppingworld for 10 years and there had been no problemwith centre management.

"We opened the store there when Shoppingworld re-opened after the refurbishment of the centre," he said.

"From our point of view McConaghys have been great to deal with. They're very professional and we were surprised when the news came we would close."

Mr Munro said there would be no job losses.

"We've been able to offer everyone at the store a position at our other store," he said.

"In fact we're actually looking to hire more staff."

Mr Munro said the South Grafton store had just installed a two lane drive-through to cope with an increase in business.

"We have other renovations planned to make a visit to us as convenient as possible," he said.

He said the store closure was not a reflection of a drop in demand for McDonald's products.

"In fact I expect the closure could cost us those impulse sales which come when people are out shopping and want to get something to eat," he said.

"But that's why we're making the improvements at the South Grafton store."

A spokesperson for McConaghy Properties, Brenton Gibbs, said the failure to renegotiate a lease seemed to come from McDonald's.

"It seems the McDonald's philosophy is that they don't want to be involved in food courts," Mr Gibbs said.

He dismissed rumours of multiple shop closures in the centre.

"There have not been any negotiations with tenants," he said. "As far as we're concerned it's business as usual."