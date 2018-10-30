Mackay cane grower elected as new STL director

ONE of Mackay's third generation cane farmers has been successful in his bid to represent the sugar industry at the latest Sugar Terminals Ltd AGM.

Rosella cane farmer Tony Bartolo, a BMP accredited producer, has been elected as a non executive industry director (grower) on the board of Sugar Terminals Ltd.

Claiming 50.65% of the vote in the election, Mr Bartolo defeated Burdekin canegrowers Owen Menkins and Dean Alf Sgroi.

Mr Bartolo said he had been familiar with Sugar Terminals Ltd for many years and had wanted to get involved.

"I've wanted to to take up an industry representative position, and Sugar Terminals Ltd is a company that services the whole of Queensland's sugar industry," Mr Bartolo said.

After serving as a partner of DGL Accountants between 1999 and 2003, Mr Bartolo emerged as a director of Mackay Sugar from 2010 until 2014.

Mr Bartolo said that being elected to the position had allowed the director base of Sugar Terminals Ltd to spread further across Queensland.

"It's good to have grower directors and miller directors based from different areas. As directors we have to be familiar with the company's assets across the state," he said.

After being elected to the position, Mr Bartolo said he would be putting a large focus on making sure each terminal would be operating efficiently for each customer.

"Sugar Terminals Ltd has strategically located world class assets and we need to make sure that they are being used to the best of their ability," he said.

"The terminals themselves always need to be well maintained because the sugar that moves through them is a very good product".

Mr Bartolo said Sugar Terminals Ltd were currently working on a roof replacement program which had started in Bundaberg.

"It's a very substantial program considering the size of the sheds. The attention will be turned towards Mackay and Townsville in the next financial year," he said.

Mr Bartolo replaces Constantine Christofides who retired as a director after serving three consecutive terms which made him ineligible for re-election.